Alarm bells about flight safety in South Africa

The Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) has warned that South Africa’s shortage of air traffic controllers (ATCs) has become a crisis that requires urgent and continued intervention.

ATNS chairman Zola Majavu said the entity’s 2025 annual report emphasised the problem following numerous warnings from aviation experts in the past few years.

ATNS is responsible for managing 6.1% of the world’s airspace, including Southern Africa and large parts of the southern Atlantic and Indian oceans.

In its latest annual report, Majavu said ATNS was continuing to struggle to fill key positions, especially ATCs. 50 of the 86 employees lost in the last financial year were in its air-traffic service division.

Air-traffic control services overseas have been poaching South African ATCs, with the United Arab Emirates and Australia being two particularly attractive destinations.

The entity said that the outflow of skilled personnel has outpaced the capacity of its training pipeline, and it was unable to match international providers’ remuneration and incentives.

“Globally, the demanding nature, rigorous training and intense pressure of ATC roles contribute to a scarcity of skilled professionals, a trend also affecting ATNS,” Majavu said.

“While this outflow underscores the high quality of ATNS-trained individuals, who are sought after by international ANSPs, it highlights the urgent need to bolster internal capacity.”

Majavu said the issue had “almost” compromised service delivery levels and signalled a department-specific crisis beyond typical organisational turnover patterns.

“It is both a challenge and a strategic priority requiring immediate attention and sustained intervention,” he said.

ATNS has devised a three-pronged retention strategy for air traffic services staff, consisting of a tiered retention allowance, an off-day buy-back programme, and incentives for on-the-job training instructors.

In terms of the training pipeline, it will increase controller intakes, revise throughput timelines, and enhance the Aviation Training Academy’s infradstructure.

The total reward advisory framework has been revised with Deloitte Consulting, to ensure market alignment and the integration of core, critical, and scarce skills premiums into the reward structure

“Exit data will be analysed and continuous engagement mechanisms instituted to better understand drivers of attrition and refine workforce planning efforts,” Majavu added.

ATNS published the following table to show the difference between the targeted and actual headcount of various categories air-traffic services personnel.

Category 2024/25 target Actual headcount Air traffic control officer 1 153 115 Air traffic control officer 2 31 47 Air traffic control officer 3 198 187 Air traffic services officer 146 152 Engineering technicians 70 72 Satellite technicians 5 5

Flight instrument procedure debacle

Wing of an SAA plane and ATC tower in the background. Editorial credit: Alexandre F Fagundes / Shutterstock.com

Aviation experts have long warned that South Africa’s air traffic controller shortage could compromise flight safety in the region.

Having fewer controllers increases the workload on the remaining controllers, increasing the risk of mistakes.

The outflow of skilled personnel is also a key contributor to the failure to maintain instrument procedures, another issue that increases workload on ATCs and could impact safety.

At least 326 of these procedures were suspended at one point or another during the 2025 financial year. The issue is particularly pervasive at smaller airports.

The failures also increase airlines’ operating costs as aircraft burn more fuel than usual while standing in long queues waiting to take off or remaining in holding patterns in the air before landing.

Flight instrument procedures must be reviewed every five years to ensure they remain accurate, relevant, and fit for purpose.

According to Plane Talking managing director Linden Birns, some procedures have not been reviewed and maintained for up to 12 years.

“Instrument procedures enable the safe navigation and coordination of aircraft between and within busy airspace, regardless of the time of day and in all but the most severe weather conditions,” he said.

Birns said defence department budget cuts have exacerbated the shortage. “The South African Air Force was always a ‘nursery’ for commercial pilots and civilian air traffic controllers in South Africa,” he said.

“The SAAF no longer operates as many aircraft, and it has a curtailed budget of annual flying hours. Ot no longer represents an attractive or viable pathway to a civilian career as an airline pilot or air traffic controller.”