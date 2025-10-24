South Africa’s biggest rooftop solar installer sells largest electric car charging company

Renewable energy company Solareff has sold its 75% stake in GridCars, South Africa’s largest public electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO).

Following the exit, the company will step back from its majority ownership and operational role in GridCars.

Solareff CEO Jaco Botha said that GridCars was at the right stage to be escalated as a business and be refuelled for its next chapter.

“We are confident that the new partner will continue to build on the solid foundation established by GridCars and accelerate the deployment of EV infrastructure across South Africa,” Botha said.

Solareff did not disclose the buyer’s name or the value of the sale. A source in the industry told MyBroadband the firm preferred to remain anonymous at this stage.

Solareff did confirm that the buyer was not Chinese EV giant BYD, which recently announced it would invest in 200 to 300 public chargers to be rolled out in 2026.

Solareff said it was excited about the opportunities in the South African energy landscape and will continue to deliver high-impact renewable energy solutions through its comprehensive offering.

The company has installed over 260MWp of commercial solar power plants across South Africa, including nine of the country’s top 10 largest rooftop systems.

Solareff said it will continue to leverage its proven ability to deliver competitively priced distributed generation solutions through microgrids and battery energy storage systems.

It also plans to advance its energy-as-a-service model and believes it is well-positioned to apply its core engineering, procurement, and construction expertise and capex-free solution to meet evolving market demand.

Although it did not elaborate further on the reasons for the GridCars exit, Botha previously told Engineering News that the e-mobility sector remained nascent.

The disposal of GridCars comes two years after Stanlib Asset Management acquired its majority stake in Solareff.

Botha said that the Stanlib Infrastructure Fund was underpinned by pension capital and focused on scalable, mature investment opportunities.

Hundreds of new stations by next year

Winstone Jordaan, Grid Cars CEO (left), and Jaco Botha, Solareff CEO

GridCars CEO Winstone Jordaan told MyBroadband he was thankful for Solareff’s contribution to the company’s growth.

Solareff bought its 75% stake in GridCars in 2017 and provided key funding to expand its stations on main routes and cities, as well as build the country’s first EV charging highway.

GridCars’ own network has grown to more than 200 EV charging stations, while it also acts as a third-party operator for dozens more third-party public EV charging companies.

Jordaan founded GridCars in 2009, originally as a local manufacturer of EVs. As major carmakers like Nissan and BMW brought the first mass-produced EVs to market, the company pivoted to infrastructure.

While charger utilisation has picked up with increased EV sales in recent years, Jordaan explained it was still well below the levels needed to justify mass expansions.

According to Rubicon’s e-mobility head, Hilton Musk, automakers’ investments in charging infrastructure have also cooled.

In addition, CPOs and e-mobility service providers have struggled to get buy-in from hosts and property owners, while electricity distribution networks have limited capacity.

BYD’s announcement that it will spend “big money” to roll out hundreds of public chargers in the country, including chargers with speeds up to 1MW, could signal a resurgence for the industry.

The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of new energy vehicles, which include fully-electric and plug-in hybrids.

While it has yet to report sales in South Africa, the company has continuously expanded its local vehicle line-up and plans to triple its dealership network to more than 30 locations next year.

In the first nine months of 2025, it launched four new models in South Africa, including the most affordable EV in the country.

The National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) also plans to roll out more than 100 public chargers by 2032.

Eskom aims to grow its charging network to 55 locations over the next two years and has signed a memorandum of co-operation with BYD to promote e-mobility in South Africa.