Big mistake to avoid with power banks and batteries on flights in South Africa

A recent survey shows that many flyers are unaware that putting battery-powered devices in checked luggage on a plane is prohibited on regular commercial flights due to the risk of fire.

Batteries have long featured in electronic devices commonly transported on flights. However, the increased use of lithium-ion batteries comes with an additional risk.

While generally safe when handled properly, a short circuit in a lithium-ion battery can cause a large fire due to the chemistry’s susceptibility to thermal runaway.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently launched a Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries global safety campaign to educate flyers about the rules of carry these devices on planes.

A recent IATA airline passenger survey found that 83% of passengers travelled with a mobile phone, 60% with a laptop, and 44% with a power bank.

While 93% of respondents considered themselves knowledgeable about the rules, critical misconceptions included:

50% incorrectly believe it’s acceptable to pack small lithium-powered devices in checked luggage

45% incorrectly believe it’s acceptable to pack power banks in checked luggage

33% incorrectly believe that there are no power limits on power banks or spare batteries

Another survey by UL Standards and Engagement found that one in four passengers admitted to packing devices with batteries in their

There have been several recent cases on international flights where devices with lithium-ion batteries caught fire in cabins.

Emirates recently started prohibiting passengers from charging or discharging their power banks on board.

“After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and proactive stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks onboard,” Emirates said.

“There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry.”

Emirates is not alone. Singapore Airlines, KLM, China Airlines, Korean Air, and Cathay Pacific are just a few of the international carriers that don’t permit charging.

MyBroadband asked domestic airlines about their policies for transporting battery-powered devices, passenger power bank usage, and how they handled battery fires.

Local airlines allow power bank usage

Airlink, FlySafair, and Lift told MyBroadband they followed the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations, which are broadly aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organisation Technical Instructions.

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon said these regulations are often a bit more practical and even conservative in terms of application.

The airlines explained the main rule with battery-powered devices is that they must be kept in the cabin and not placed in checked luggage for transport in the cargo hold.

If a battery malfunctions while stored, the ensuing fire can quickly wreak havoc as it spreads between passengers’ luggage.

To limit the size or severity of a fire, only batteries with capacities under 100 watt-hours (Wh) can be carried on your person or in carry-on baggage without special permission.

Most power banks have capacity advertised in milliampere-hours (mAh). To convert this to Wh, multiply the figure by the cell voltage, typically 3.7, and divide by 1,000.

Batteries with capacities between 101Wh and 160Wh are allowed on some airlines with pre-approval. “Here you see things like mobility aids come in and massive high-capacity power banks,” Gordon said.

“Anything over that is handled under a different set of protocols — and is pretty uncommon in passenger transport.”

All three airlines still allow the use of power banks during flights. The only time they cannot be used is when the plane is taxiing, taking off, or landing.

The same rule applies for charging electronic devices from onboard power outlets and aims to minimise the risk of potential electromagnetic interference with navigation and communication systems.

However, Lift requires passengers to closely monitor their power banks to ensure no excessive heat is generated. Charging in overhead compartments is also not allowed.

“Should the device generate heat, pose a risk, or interfere with the aircraft’s electrical systems, cabin crew will request passengers to disconnect the device,” Lift said.

Handling fires and incoming changes

None of the airlines have recorded battery fires during flights. Commercial aircraft are equipped with fire containment pouches, and cabin crews are trained to respond to any suspected battery incidents.

“In the unlikely event something did overheat, it would trigger a diversion, which is standard safety protocol,” Lift said.

Gordon said one incoming change is the inclusion of sodium-ion batteries in the regulations around dangerous goods.

Another mandated change coming in early January will require batteries stored in cargo holds to have a 30% or lower state of charge.

While South African Airways and Cemair did not respond to MyBroadband’s queries on lithium-ion battery rules, they provide some details around this on their websites.

SAA’s rules are aligned with those of the IATA and the airline has published the following table summarising them.