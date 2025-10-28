Transport department warns South Africans about paying speeding fines online

Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) spokesperson Monde Mkalipi advises motorists to be cautious of digital traffic fine notices, as they may be fraudulent.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mkalipi stated that Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act documents will only be served digitally from 1 December 2025.

Despite this, the RTIA receives calls from frustrated motorists who believe they have paid fines through official channels, but are then blocked from renewing their driving licences or vehicle licence discs.

“We receive calls from road users who say they’ve made payments to resolve their auto fines, but when they went to renew their driving licences or licence discs, they were told that they are still owing,” said Mkalipi.

“At the moment, in terms of legal processes, the serving of Aarto documents electronically is not yet in place. It will only come into effect from 1 December 2025.”

He explained that the RTIA currently uses two methods of serving Aarto documents: registered mail, via the South African Post Office, and “personal service”.

“If anyone receives emailed documents, we call upon them to contact us because there are designated official payment platforms that road users need to utilise,” he said.

He said the RTIA urged road users to verify the information they receive through digital channels before assuming it is official.

Mkalipi explained that there are some red flags when it comes to non-official communications surrounding motoring fines.

“This information will come in at awkward times, even if your ID number appears there. Even if the registration number of your car appears there, please contact the RTIA,” he said.

He also warned that some of these dodgy traffic fine notices will come without a photo of the vehicle, which should be an immediate red flag.

Mkalipi’s warning comes after criminal defence attorney William Booth warned motorists against paying traffic fines through third-party online platforms.

He warned that, while some of these platforms are legitimate, some may provide incorrect or bogus information, putting motorists at risk of overpaying or paying when they don’t need to.

Paying fines online is risky

Booth explained that, in addition to third-party platforms providing bogus information, fraudsters often impersonate legitimate platforms to scam victims out of their money.

“I think the problem these days is we all get notifications from all kinds of sources, and most of them are actually bogus,” he said.

“The problem with all these fine sites is that they may or may not be bogus, and they may or may not be correct.”

Booth warned that such a platform may claim that you have several outstanding fines. However, the person who posted that information may have made an error.

“Then it turns out that you don’t have the fines, and whoever posted it there got it wrong,” he said.

This is problematic, as Booth notes that these platforms encourage motorists to pay their fines as quickly as possible because they likely receive a commission.

“They may even add up a higher fine than what you are actually supposed to be paying,” he said.

“The message is to be careful about this because it might not be correct, and you end up paying money you don’t have to.”

Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones shared his thoughts on third-party online fines platforms, describing the outsourcing of fine payments to third parties as bizarre.

He believes that outsourcing law enforcement to the private sector has only exacerbated traffic problems in South Africa. He believes the practice should be stopped.

“The moment a profit incentive is introduced into anything, profit becomes the goal, not results,” Handfield-Jones said.

“The issue of fake fine websites is the inevitable outcome of the State allowing the private sector to become involved in law enforcement.”

He described the logic behind State legal processes being conducted by banks, private websites, or third-party contractors as absurd.

“The Department of Transport already has an e-Natis website. It should insist that the portal becomes the sole way to renew a vehicle or diving licence or pay a fine online,” said Handfield-Jones.

“No more third-party providers. The provision of third-party access to e-Natis should be strictly limited to a need-to-have basis, like private roadworthy testing stations and vehicle finance companies.”

He compared the situation to Home Affairs allowing multiple portals to compete with its eHomeAffairs platform.

“Government would never allow that. So why is it permissible for roads and traffic, which, unlike ID cards, kill 12,000+ people a year?” said Handfield-Jones.