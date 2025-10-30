Bolt gearing up for South Africa’s new laws while Uber stays quiet

Bolt says it cannot finalise e-hailing operator applications until it is officially registered with South Africa’s National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR).

The company has submitted its application to the NPTR and is currently awaiting its response. Bolt says it is also waiting for the Provincial Regulatory Entities to publish their respective implementation plans.

Simo Kalajdzic, Bolt South Africa’s senior operations manager, said the implementation plans are anticipated to outline the step-by-step requirements for compliance in each province.

“Once these plans are released, Bolt will guide drivers on the necessary steps, including vehicle branding to ensure full alignment with the amended e-hailing regulations,” he said.

Kalajdzic also said that, according to a communication from NPTR CEO Nomsa Mtshwene, the regulator has yet to meet to finalise the Standard Operating Procedures for registration.

However, a meeting request has been sent, with confirmation pending. Once the procedure and requirements are signed off, they will be published on the Department of Transport’s website.

South Africa’s transport department gazetted amendments to the National Land Transport Act on Friday, 12 September 2025, aimed at addressing loopholes that emerged with the entrance of e-hailing services.

The Act officially recognises e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt as a regulated form of public transport. A key requirement for e-hailing operators is that their vehicles must be branded with the service’s logo.

MyBroadband asked Bolt and Uber about how they were progressing in getting operators to brand vehicles. Uber hadn’t responded by publication.

Bolt actively encourages its drivers to brand their vehicles, and doing so can help them earn certain rewards, including higher earnings, faster pickups, and local perks that vary per city.

To qualify, drivers must be licensed drivers in the country in which they operate, registered Bolt partners, and have vehicles that meet local age requirements.

In South Africa, Bolt only allows vehicles registered in 2014 or later to operate on its platform. To qualify for branding, the driver must own the vehicle or obtain written consent from its owner.

All the new rules for e-hailing in South Africa

While the amendments to the National Land Transport Act mean metered and minibus taxis can no longer label ride-hailing services as illegal, they come with new obligations for e-hailing drivers.

The first requirement is that, like other public transport operators, e-hailing drivers must obtain operating licences.

“This will ensure that services remain authorised and safe,” the Department of Transport said.

“The Provincial Regulatory Authority offices will ensure compliance upon processing all applications before drivers can be issued with an Operating License.”

In addition to the vehicle branding requirement, another rule aimed at ensuring that quality and security are maintained is that all vehicles must be fitted with panic buttons.

“Vehicle owners are responsible for making sure these are installed,” the department said.

“The panic button for commuters will assist with crime detection and enable a rapid response by law enforcement or tracking companies.”

Despite these interventions, the department still recommends that ride-hailing users verify that the vehicle and driver details match those shown in the app before getting into the vehicle.

“Commuters are also required to ensure that the vehicle and driver are compliant,” it added. “Drivers are required to have the requisite documents to be eligible for compliance.”

The regulations specify that app developers who permit drivers to use their platform without an operating licence face fines of up to R100,000 or imprisonment for up to two years.

Before the publication of the National Land Transport Act amendments, transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi revealed that operating licences will come with certain conditions.

These include limits on operating areas. Drivers are allowed to take riders outside their designated operating jurisdiction, but they may not pick up riders outside of it.

For example, if a driver has an operating licence in an area in Gauteng and someone books a lift to an address in Limpopo, the driver will need to return without taking payment for the drive back.