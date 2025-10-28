South Africa’s new cheapest electric bakkie — made by Volvo’s owner

Electric vehicle (EV) importer and distributor Enviro Automotive has revealed specifications and pricing for the Riddara RD6 Econ double-cab.

The Riddara is manufactured by Chinese carmaker Geely, whose stable includes Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Smart, and Proton.

While not yet well known outside of its home country, Riddara has been China’s top-selling new energy vehicle (NEV) bakkie brand for three years.

The Econ is a more affordable variant of the RD6 built in the Philippines. It is specifically intended as an economical, dual-use pickup for commercial and personal use.

Enviro Automotive will offer two derivatives of the Riddara. The entry-level model features two-wheel drive and a rear motor that delivers 180kW output and 309Nm torque.

The bakkie is capable of accelerating from a standstill to 100km/h in about eight seconds. The maximum speed is software-limited at 160km/h.

This is paired with a 63kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, which has a range of up to 373km on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

On the newer and more widely adopted Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), the range should be closer to 300km.

The battery pack supports up to 90kW DC charging at public chargers, which will take the battery from 30% to 80% in about 32 minutes.

The maximum AC charging speed is 6.6kW, which will take the battery from empty to full in 10 hours. With a 3kW portable charger, the battery will be charged in roughly 20 hours.

The entry-level RD6 Econ will be priced at R725,000 from Enviro Automotive, making it the most affordable fully-electric bakkie on the market by a significant margin.

The second most affordable is the Maxus eDeliver single-cab, priced at R919,994. However, that is for a raw rear chassis.

The only other double-cab fully electric bakkie currently sold in South Africa is the Maxus T90, which costs R1.1 million.

Higher-end model as quick as the most powerful bakkie in SA

The higher-end four-wheel-drive Riddara Econ model is R830,000. It has one motor on each axle with a combined output of 280kW and 485Nm torque.

While slightly less than what’s available on the regular Ridarra RD6 sold in markets like New Zealand, which boasts up to 315kW output, it can still go from standstill to 100km/h in an impressive 5.7 seconds.

That puts its acceleration on par with the BYD Shark 6 plug-in hybrid, the most powerful bakkie available in South Africa.

The higher-end model also gets a larger 73kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery with 424km NEDC range. On the WLTP cycle, it should be closer to around 350km.

This pack supports slightly faster DC charging speeds of up to 100kW, but slower AC charging, maxing out at 6kW.

On the interior, both models are fitted with a digital instrument cluster and 8-inch touch infotainment display with support for Apple CarPlay and CarbitLink phone mirroring.

Standard tech and safety features include:

Reverse radar sensors

Standard definition reversing camera

Electronic Stability Control

Electronic Brake Assist

Electronic Parking Brake

Traction Control System

Hill Hold Control

Hill Descent Control

Autohold

Double front airbags

ISOFIX child safety seat interface

Steering wheel-mounted multimedia controls

Electrically-adjustable mirrors

Smart keys

For those who intend to use the RD6 Econ as a workhorse, the entry-level model can carry up to 1,115kg of cargo and is rated for towing up to 2.5 tonnes.

The higher-end variant can hold 1,235kg of cargo and pull up to 3.5 tonnes. Both models also come fitted with an aluminium roof luggage rack.

Optional extras include a 70-litre front trunk, a 6kW vehicle-to-load panel in the cargo bay, outer tie-down hooks and roll bar, and a tailgate pull ladder.

Both models are sold with a 3-year/60,000km service plan, mechanical warranty, and an 8-year/150,000km battery warranty. Below are more photos of the Riddara RD6 Econ.