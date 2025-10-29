Bad news for people who drive diesel cars in South Africa

South Africa’s diesel prices have increased over tenfold in the last decade, contributing significantly to the higher cost of living due to the increased use of road transport for food and other goods.

Unlike the petrol price, South Africa’s diesel price is unregulated at the retail level. Therefore, prices can vary from one station to the next.

However, the government sets the wholesale price at which diesel may be sold to retailers. In October 1995, the wholesale price of a litre of diesel was R1.55 inland and R1.45 on the coast.

Thirty years later, the same fuel costs R19.39 inland and R18.63 on the coast. That means diesel is about 1,151% and 1,184% more expensive at wholesale than it was three decades ago.

Over the same period, inflation increased by 417%. Therefore, diesel prices have increased by nearly three times the inflation rate.

The main factors that increased the basic fuel price in South Africa are a 307% increase in Brent Crude oil prices and a significant weakening of the rand.

South Africa imports much more refined fuel than it did two or three decades ago, and produces far less domestically.

Local refining capacity picked up during the 1990s and early 2000s, reaching 20.2 billion litres by 2002. However, it stagnated over the next decade while overall fuel demand increased.

That increased South Africa’s reliance on refined fuel imports, which jumped 24% annually over the next 12 years.

By 2013, the country imported over five billion litres of refined diesel annually. By 2022, that had increased to nearly 12 billion litres.

Diesel production plummeted from roughly 8.7 billion litres to just 135,000 litres. Consumption increased at a rate of 1% annually over the same period.

The decline was driven by the shutdown of refineries that had become financially unsustainable due to high local operating costs.

The last big factor was the increase in fuel taxes, which were only introduced in the late 1990s. For diesel, these currently comprise R6.20 per litre.

October 1995 October 2025 Change Wholesale diesel price inland R1.55 R19.39 +1,151% Wholesale diesel price coast R1.45 R18.63 +1,184% Main factors affecting fuel prices Brent Crude Oil price $16.70 $67.95 +307% Dollar-to-rand exchange rate R3.66 R17.43 +376% Taxes per litre R0.00 R6.20 —

Diesel reliance in transport pushes up inflation

The cost of diesel has also contributed to inflation as South Africa increasingly came to rely on road transport to move goods around the country.

This was exacerbated by South Africa’s rail infrastructure deteriorating over the past thirty years, increasing the amount of freight carried by diesel-powered trucks and delivery vans.

In 1995, Transnet was responsible for transporting 182.23 of the 563.14 million metric tonnes of freight carried in the country, or about 32% of the total.

In Transnet’s 2025 financial year, it transported 160 million metric tonnes of freight, 12% lower than three decades ago.

Over the same period, freight loads have more than doubled. In the last 15 years, the monthly road freight has increased by over 50% to about 82 million tonnes.

That means annual road freight volumes in South Africa are close to one billion metric tonnes per year, and Transnet’s share of freight transport has declined from 32% to less than 14%.

The explosion of additional freight trucks increases congestion, road accidents, and accelerates road degradation.

The congestion results in productivity losses, adding to the country’s economic challenges, while accidents and road infrastructure deterioration contribute to increased taxes and toll fees.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) found that Transnet’s freight logistics failures cost the economy about R1 billion per day in missed trade opportunities.