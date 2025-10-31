The untold story behind the death of “South Africa’s Tesla”

While often framed as a missed opportunity for South Africa to be at the forefront of electric vehicle (EV) development, the Optimal Energy Joule was overhyped and a waste of taxpayer money.

That is according to Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones, who recently spoke about the government’s decision to pull the plug on the Joule with MyBroadband.

The brainchild of Rooivalk designer Kobus Meiring, the Joule made global headlines after a shell prototype of the model was displayed at the Paris Auto Show in 2008.

The company also made bold claims about its design achieving high efficiency that allows the Joule to go much further than the Nissan Leaf, which would launch in 2010 as the first mass-produced EV.

While the company initially wanted to produce the Joule in low volumes for a limited cohort of customers and government employees, the immense hype around the car bolstered its ambitions.

Optimal Energy surmised it could make the Joule a mass-market product with a price tag of R300,000. To be economically feasible, it needed to sell 50,000 units, which it originally planned to do from 2010.

Scaling up manufacturing, marketing, and sales capabilities would require an additional R9 billion in government funding, on top of the initial R300 million allocated for Joule’s development.

Handfield-Jones, an EV driver himself, feared the Joule project would be an open drain for tax money and was getting tired of the hype.

He appeared on Carte Blanche several times in 2011 and 2012 to advocate against the project before sending a letter to the economic development and science and technology ministers, urging them not to provide the project with additional funding.

In the letter, Handfield-Jones explained the company had never explicitly provided data that would assure South Africans the country would get its money’s worth from the Optimal Energy investment.

Handfield-Jones pointed out that by April 2012, the company had only produced a few non-marketable prototypes of the Joule.

Its plan of producing 50,000 Joule units was first delayed from 2010 to 2011 and then to 2012. At that point, the car’s design was already seven years old, and it had been mothballed indefinitely.

Handfield-Jones also highlighted how this target was overly ambitious when looking at demand for similar vehicles.

The shell prototype of the Optimal Energy Joule at the Paris Auto Show in 2008. By Alexander Plushev — Geneva2010 473, CC BY 2.0.

There was no proven appetite for alternative propulsion vehicles at the time. Early mass-produced hybrid models, such as the Toyota Prius and Honda CR-Z, were selling fewer than 10 units per month in South Africa.

While Optimal Energy aimed to export most of the units, it also sought to sell 10,000 units locally each year.

For reference, the best-selling car that year — the Volkswagen Polo Vivo — sold about 35,000 units at a third of the envisioned price of the Joule.

Handfield-Jones also criticised Optimal Energy’s argument that a new carmaker could not be established without government aid.

“It is a reality of the modern world that almost no mainstream motor manufacturers have come into existence in the past 30 years, primarily because of the cost required,” he said.

“It is my opinion that Optimal Energy, if left to its own devices in the private sector, would not be a going concern, and is being kept in existence artificially by government funding.”

Another major EV manufacturer that successfully used government funding was Tesla, a company to which some have compared Joule Energy.

Tesla received a $465-million loan (R3.9 billion at the time) from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2009 and had paid it back with $12 million in interest by May 2013.

However, the only cars it had manufactured at that point were the Tesla Roadster and Model S luxury sedan, which were not mass-market products like the Joule intended to be.

“It’s simply not possible to draw comparisons with Tesla, which is a premium product marketed to a high-income group,” Handfield-Jones told MyBroadband.

“The Joule was attempting to break into the crowded, good-value, and comparatively low margin C-segment.”

Another key difference between these two customer segments is that the more affluent Tesla buyer was more likely to be able to afford an additional petrol car, which meant range anxiety was not an issue.

The Tesla would be a showpiece for its quick acceleration and smooth driving, rather than a practical day-to-day car, like the Joule would need to be.

Tesla had sold just 2,450 Roadsters and 4,900 Model S units by the end of the first quarter of 2013, a month before it paid back the loan.

In that quarter, Tesla’s sales reached $562 million (R9.7 billion), which works out to an average of $76,463 per vehicle.

In its home country, the Model S was priced from $69,900 (approximately R573,984) for the entry-level version, increasing to $109,000 (approximately R895,054) for the top specification.

Elon Musk looks on as the Tesla Model S electric car is unveiled at SpaceX’s factory in Hawthorne, California, U.S., on 26 March 2009. Photographer: Armando Arorizo/Bloomberg News

It would have needed to sell at least 30,000 units, over three times Tesla’s numbers, for sales revenue to match its R9-billion loan at R300,000 per car, before accounting for the actual production costs.

Profit margins on cars are typically between 8% to 10%. If Optimal Energy made R30,000 in profit off each Joule, it would need to sell 300,000 units for this to match the R9-billion loan.

Even if it could achieve its highly unrealistic 50,000 sales per year from the first year of production, it would still take six years to pay off the loan with profits from the Joule sale, excluding interest.

Tesla only reached 50,000 annual sales in 2015, three years after it began producing the Model S. However, its gross profit had surged from $30 billion to $924 billion.

The initial high-margin, low-volume strategy enabled the company to expand its charging infrastructure and transition to more affordable, higher-volume products, such as the Model 3 executive sedan and Model Y SUV.

However, to this day, Tesla still does not sell a budget EV. The only companies that do so are larger carmakers.

The Joule will at least get some time in the spotlight thanks to alternative energy provider Rubicon, which is currently rebuilding and refurbishing one of the last remaining Joule prototypes.

The company still needs to obtain a licence from the Department of Transport to allow the car to drive on so-called B-roads, which excludes major highways and regional routes.