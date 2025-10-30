One tap-and-go ticket for taxis, buses, and trains in South Africa

The Department of Transport has approached the private sector to help develop an integrated smart ticketing system for a single tap-and-go ticket for use across trains, buses, and taxis in South Africa.

The project is one of several about which the department has formally issued Requests for Information, inviting ideas and investment from the private sector into state-owned infrastructure.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy explained the system sought to eliminate queues and paper-based tickets to make public transport easier.

It also aims to help the department manage revenue more transparently and efficiently. “The private sector has an important role to play to make this a reality,” Creecy said.

Many developed countries — especially those in Europe — offer similar all-in-one smart ticket accounts or passes integrated with most public transport.

For example, France has the Navigo Pass, Switzerland offers the Swiss Travel Pass, and Germany has the Deutschland-Ticket.

The Swiss Travel Pass is particularly diverse, allowing for travel on trains, buses, and boats, and discounts on trams, mountain railways, and cable cars.

These systems allow people to buy tickets or load pay-as-you-go credits in a public transport wallet or account.

They can then pay for their use of public transport by tapping a physical card or a phone with a mobile app against an RFID or NFC reader on entry and exit points.

South Africa’s public transport ticketing system is very fragmented, with commuters required to buy separate products for different types of travel in different jurisdictions.

A person who needs to travel on a typical regional train before taking a bus and then minibus taxi must pay three different parties.

Most trains require tickets, while some bus services and nearly all taxi operators still require commuters to pay in cash.

At the same time, overall use and demand for cash has stagnated in South Africa due to increased use of digital payment methods.

Taxi industry’s cash use a problem for taxes

The smart ticket system could also help solve another issue in the taxi industry, which the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) recently highlighted.

The industry pays virtually no tax, despite estimated annual revenues of R90 billion to R100 billion. Earlier this year, Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage called for the taxi industry to be formalised to solve the issue.

The evasion is possible primarily because minibus taxis only allow payments with cash, which makes it more difficult for the South African Revenue Service to detect and trace their earnings.

The South African National Taxi council has called the accusations of tax evasion “misguided and shallow.” It argues that taxi operators contribute to taxes by paying personal income tax.

However, Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala acknowledged that the country’s current tax framework did not fully accommodate the informal nature of the minibus taxi industry.

“As such, currently, a large part of the taxi industry does not participate in the greater companies’ tax regime,” Phala said.

“The current structure of the tax reform needs to be re-examined to ensure a speedy resolution of this taxation loophole”.

14 failed attempts

Numerous private companies, including Waxd Solutions, have tried to roll out cashless payment capabilities in taxis.

The company offers a tap-and-go terminal that costs about R2,000 per month, with a small commission on each charge.

The company’s CEO, Anthony Stewart, has acknowledged challenges in getting minibus taxi operators to adopt cashless payment systems.

“I am aware of at least 14 attempts in the taxi industry that have tried and failed to go cashless. This has happened for a couple of reasons,” he said.

The first main issue was internal politics in taxi associations between drivers and owners. “You need to drop the politics and get everyone on the same page,” Stewart said

Stewart said it was important to get the industry to understand that cashless systems had nothing to do with a political stance. “This is about improving the business of running a taxi,” he said.

Another reason systems have failed was because they had not considered the entire ecosystem and catered to the immediate needs of drivers.

“One system went live where all the taxis went cashless and all the commutes were paid, but there was no way to pay for fuel,” Stewart said.

“The owners and drivers were only going to get paid out at the end of the week. And that’s not how the taxi industry works. If they need fuel today, they need to pay today.”

In addition to catering to an increasingly digital customer base, cashless payment systems could make it easier for taxi drivers to prove their income and give them access to more financial services.