The dawn of a new era for driving licence cards in South Africa

South Africa is set to have more than one driving licence card printer for the first time since the document was introduced nearly three decades ago.

The current driving licence card printer has been the sole producer of the laminated card since it first entered operation in 1998.

Former Automobile Association of South Africa spokesperson Layton Beard previously explained that centralising the printing process was necessary to minimise corruption in the process.

Beard argued that allowing individual driving licence test centres to print the cards would increase the likelihood of cards being issued by corrupt officials.

However, he believed there was no reason why the country could not have at least two machines. Even with more than one machine, it would be possible to keep production centralised and secure.

The use of a single card machine has become a major headache for motorists in recent years, with multiple prolonged breakdowns causing significant backlogs in new card issuance and renewals.

One of the worst was a nearly four-month outage after an electrical fault caused by flooding in November 2022. That incident exacerbated a pandemic-induced backlog to more than 1.3 million cards.

Many more outages occurred in the years that followed. Most recently, a three-month breakdown between February and May 2025 created a backlog of more than 700,000 cards.

In some cases, the breakdowns and resultant backlogs have resulted in motorists having to obtain temporary licences at personal expense to avoid being fined for driving with expired cards.

Following rising public discontent and calls from civil society organisations over the issue, South Africa’s government decided to adopt a new smart polycarbonate driving licence card that would require a new printer.

Following a protracted tender process, French firm Idemia was selected as the winning bidder for the new licence card project in September 2024.

As part of the contract, it would provide three printing machines and supporting materials at a cost of R898 million.

However, the transport department has lodged an application with the High Court to have this contract cancelled due to various irregularities in the tender process.

That included the cost of the winning bid exceeding the Cabinet-approved budget of R486 million for the project.

Backup printer still on the table

Driving Licence Card Account employee next to the country’s sole driving licence card printer

Fortunately, South Africans won’t have to wait until the courts decide on the Idemia contract issue for assurance that their driving licence card renewals will be less troublesome in the future.

In July 2025, transport minister Barbara Creecy told Parliament the department had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government Printing Works (GPW) for a backup printer.

“We expect that this backup solution will be able to print driver’s licence cards within three months,” Creecy said.

MyBroadband followed up with the department to find out whether the solution had been implemented, as it has already been nearly four months since the minister’s announcement.

A spokesperson said the transport department and Home Affairs, which administers the GPW, were still ironing out technical aspects of the interim deal.

The Automobile Association of South Africa previously also encouraged the department to let the GPW print the new polycarbonate cards.

They argued that the government-owned entity already possessed the capability to print smart ID cards, so the planned cards should be no issue.

One big question that remains unanswered is whether the department will extend the driving licence card validity period beyond five years.

An independent report on behalf of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has recommended a validity period of eight years to align South Africa with countries that have good road safety records.

The department has used various excuses to defend the validity, including unfounded concerns about card validity and the impact of unrecorded health issues on driving capabilities.

One critic of the card regime, Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones, believes the real issue was the change cutting into R590 million to R620 million of estimated annual renewal revenue.

Creecy recently admitted that the decline in annual revenue from the extension of validity periods was a factor that the department needed to weigh.