The new petrol price is music to South African motorists’ ears

With both petrol and diesel prices set to decline, South African motorists will be forking out significantly less to fill up their cars this month.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced official monthly fuel price adjustments from Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

Petrol drivers will be getting the biggest relief, with reductions of 51 cents per litre for both unleaded 95 and 93.

Wholesale diesel prices will also decrease, albeit with a more modest reduction of 19 cents for 50 ppm and 21 cents for 500 ppm.

The actual diesel price changes at the pumps will vary depending on the station, as the retail price of diesel is unregulated.

The department explained that two factors drove the decline in fuel prices. Firstly, the average international product prices for petrol and diesel reduced during the pricing review period.

Data tracked by Trading Economics showed the average price of Brent Crude Oil, the primary product in petroleum, moved between about $61 and $66 per barrel between 26 September and 30 October 2025.

Over the review period for October’s fuel pricing, the average price per barrel ranged from roughly $65 to $69.

At the same time, the rand strengthened against the US dollar, the currency in which most of the world’s oil and petroleum are sold.

“The average rand-to-dollar exchange rate for the period was 17.2930 compared to 17.4855 during the previous period,” the DMRE said.

“This led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 10.597 c/l, 11.703 c/l, 11.531 c/l respectively.”

The wholesale and maximum retail price of illuminating paraffin will only decline by one cent; however, its international price has increased slightly.

There is also good news for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) users, with the maximum retail price dropping by 61 cents per kilogram.

Petrol and diesel price changes Type of fuel October 2025 November 2025 Inland Unleaded 95 petrol R21.63 R21.12 Unleaded 93 petrol R21.48 R20.97 50ppm diesel R19.39 R19.20 500ppm diesel R18.51 R18.30 Coastal Unleaded 95 petrol R20.80 R20.29 Unleaded 93 petrol R20.69 R20.18 50ppm diesel R18.63 R18.44 500ppm diesel R18.51 R18.30

Up to R41 per tank

While the decreases are small per litre, they can quickly add up for those driving multiple kilometres in a month.

According to Numbeo, the average South African motorist drives about 43km per day. The International Energy Agency has found that local passenger cars consume an average of 7.4 litres per 100 kilometres.

The average driver would therefore consume about 3.2 litres per 100 kilometres. For every day of driving, they will be saving R1.62 from Wednesday. Over a month, that works out to around R49.

Those filling up an empty tank will also see the significant difference the adjustment can make when comparing their October and November fuel receipts.

Smaller cars, including hatchbacks and entry-level sedans, generally have 45-litre tanks. This includes the country’s best-selling car — the Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

From Wednesday, it will cost R940.40 to fill up the tanks of these vehicles, a reduction of R23 from the current prices.

Bigger sedans and mid-size SUVs often have 60-litre tanks. These will cost about R30.60 less to fill up, with a total cost of R1,267.20.

The largest SUVs and bakkies, such as the Toyota Hilux, are typically equipped with 80-litre tanks. From Wednesday, it will cost R1,689.60 to fill up an 80-litre tank, about R40.80 less.