New Chinese brand selling more cars in South Africa than Mercedes-Benz and Mazda

Jetour is a Chinese vehicle manufacturer established by the Chery Holding Group, producing crossovers and SUVs.

In 2021, Jetour became an independent entity with complete control over its operations and a strong focus on global growth.

It achieved good results. Between 2018 and 2024, Jetour sold over 1.2 million vehicles through its 1,200 partners in 60 countries.

During this period, the company had no presence in South Africa. However, the country became a popular destination for Chinese car brands.

Other Chinese motoring brands, like GWM, Chery, and Haval, showed strong growth, which showed the potential of the South African market.

The local economy has been stagnant for 15 years, and people were looking for value-for-money and lower-priced new cars.

This prompted Jetour to enter the South African market in September 2024 with 40 dealerships nationwide and a large parts warehouse in Kyalami, Johannesburg.

The Jetour Dashing, Jetour X70 Plus, Jetour T1, and Jetour T2 targeted mid- to high-level South African consumers seeking comfort, safety, and reliability.

The starting prices for these four crossovers and SUVs ranged between R439,000 and R569,900, which is highly competitive in this market segment.

Jetour SA MD Johnny Fang said they wanted their cars to become the top choice for travel vehicles amongst South Africans.

To strengthen its offering, they provided enhanced service quality and increased parts availability in South Africa, supported by the Kyalami warehouse.

Jetour sales in South Africa

When Jetour was launched in South Africa, Fang said they aimed to sell 800 units per month within the first year of operation.

It is now a year later, and Naamsa’s October 2025 new vehicle sales figures revealed that Jetour reached its target.

Naamsa (National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa) is the country’s pre-eminent motoring industry body.

It represents the interests of vehicle manufacturers, importers, distributors, and assemblers in South Africa.

The body’s latest data showed that Jetour South Africa reached 856 passenger vehicle sales in October 2025.

This is higher than many established car brands in South Africa, including Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Honda, and Porsche.

This shows that Jetour has established itself as a strong brand, gaining support among local consumers.

With growing month-on-month sales, it is now placed twelfth in national passenger car sales rankings in South Africa.

“Jetour is proving itself as a rising force in the local automotive landscape, only one year since launching locally,” the company said.

It said its success is rooted in its focus on the “Travel +” strategy, paired with tech-savvy features at an accessible price point.

Nic Campbell, Vice President of Jetour South Africa, said their rise in the country offers several lessons for the wider automotive industry.

“Deep local market understanding, a balance between perceived value and actual price, and strong partnerships with dealers have contributed to rapid growth,” he said.

Passenger Vehicle Sales in South Africa