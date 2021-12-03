Big 2021 South African tech quiz — see how much you know

2021 was an interesting year in the South African IT and telecommunications market, with spectrum battles, a change in communications ministers, and many acquisitions.
One of the biggest stories was the battle around spectrum, with Telkom, MTN, and Vodacom launching legal action against Icasa’ decision to take back the temporary spectrum.
After a ministerial intervention, it all ended well with the regulator re-issuing temporary licences for radio frequency spectrum to six wireless network operators.
2021 was an also excellent year for South African fintech firms, with billions flowing into the industry from local and international investors.
This year, Naspers invested R120 million in Naked Insurance and concluded a R34 million investment in digital insurance advice platform — Ctrl.
Other significant investments included Ozow raising R746 million, African Rainbow Capital acquiring Crossfin in a R1.5 billion transaction, and Adumo securing R225 million in new funding.
It wasn’t all good news, though. State-owned enterprises continued to struggle with Eskom reaching record levels of load-shedding and the Post Office on the brink of collapse.
To see how much you remember about the news in South Africa’s IT and telecommunications market, take the Big 2021 tech quiz below.
6. Question1 points
Who will acquire Adapt IT following a bidding war?
8. Question1 points
Which South African crypto mogul was arrested in the United States to be extradited to South Africa for alleged fraud?
10. Question1 points
Which company has filed civil claims of R6.4 billion against its former executives?
11. Question1 points
Which company is at the centre of corruption allegations in the government's emergency risk mitigation IPP programme?
12. Question1 pointsCorrect
14. Question1 points
Which JSE listed company acquired Parcelninja on 1 February 2021 in one of the largest ecommerce deals in South Africa.
16. Question1 points
Which entertainment brand was shut down in South Africa on 31 May 2021?
17. Question1 points
Superbalist founders Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin have joined which retail giant to build an ecommerce powerhouse?
20. Question1 points
Which international technology powerhouse led the R750 million investment in South African fintech company Ozow?
