Big 2021 South African tech quiz — see how much you know

2021 was an interesting year in the South African IT and telecommunications market, with spectrum battles, a change in communications ministers, and many acquisitions.

One of the biggest stories was the battle around spectrum, with Telkom, MTN, and Vodacom launching legal action against Icasa’ decision to take back the temporary spectrum.

After a ministerial intervention, it all ended well with the regulator re-issuing temporary licences for radio frequency spectrum to six wireless network operators.

2021 was an also excellent year for South African fintech firms, with billions flowing into the industry from local and international investors.

This year, Naspers invested R120 million in Naked Insurance and concluded a R34 million investment in digital insurance advice platform — Ctrl.

Other significant investments included Ozow raising R746 million, African Rainbow Capital acquiring Crossfin in a R1.5 billion transaction, and Adumo securing R225 million in new funding.

It wasn’t all good news, though. State-owned enterprises continued to struggle with Eskom reaching record levels of load-shedding and the Post Office on the brink of collapse.

To see how much you remember about the news in South Africa’s IT and telecommunications market, take the Big 2021 tech quiz below.