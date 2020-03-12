The ASUS VivoBook S14 – Fast, portable, and sleek

The ASUS VivoBook S14 is light, ultraportable, and very nice to look at.

The VivoBook range has been known to cover multiple use-cases, from day-to-day office work to multimedia editing and gaming.

In the case of the VivoBook S14, the device has been tailored to suit every requirement of the modern professional without compromising on power or aesthetics.

ASUS sent MyBroadband a VivoBook S14 to review and we were not disappointed with what it had to offer.

Design and Hardware

On the inside of the device that we received is an Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 512GB SSD, allowing for fast load times.

The VivoBook sports a 14-inch Full HD, almost-bezel-free display with an ultrawide viewing angle, perfect for work or play.

Its slim form factor paired with its light, yet durable, chassis also makes it strong and pleasant to hold.

Available in a Moss Green with orange accents or a Transparent Silver – which our unit was decked in – the minimalistic lines of the laptop can be appreciated.

The clean lines of the body deliver a modern look and are paired with shallow keys in a backlit keyboard. This enhances the entire experience working on this machine.

The VivoBook S14 is also a serious contender when it comes to performance. The specifications of our laptop are listed below.

ASUS VivoBook S14 OS Windows 10 Pro Processor Intel Core i5-8265U processor @ 1.60GHz RAM 8GB DDR3 RAM 2,133MHz Storage 512GB PCIe SSD GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 Display 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0, HDMI, Audio jack, MicroSD slot Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ performance (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 322.4 x 211.7 x 18 mm

Features

What makes this laptop even more unique is the addition of the ScreenPad. This combines the functions of a standard touchpad with a high-resolution LCD touchscreen, giving you the option of having a secondary interactive display.

The improved ScreenPad 2.0 upgrades the traditional laptop experience by enabling you to manage tasks. Windows 10 Pro detects the ScreenPad as an interactive secondary display, too, allowing you to open applications and pin them to the display, making multitasking effortless.

If you prefer a regular touchpad with conventional functionality, you are able to switch the ScreenPad back to standard mode – allowing you to interact with it as one typically would with a normal touchpad.

This usage is complemented by the laptop’s ErgoLift hinge, which secures the display and keyboard in a comfortable typing position. As you open the device you immediately notice the ErgoLift hinge kicking into gear.

In terms of sound, the VivoBook S14 features a Harmon Kardon certified system for a high-quality audio experience.

ASUS also went the extra mile to ensure the security of your data. This laptop supports password-free facial login with the help of Windows Hello and, together with its advanced biometrics, this means you can log in or wake your device with the facial recognition software.

The VivoBook S14 also comes with a fast-charge feature that enables you to recharge your device to 60% power in 49 minutes – keeping you productive all day long.

Below are photos of the laptop we reviewed.