Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – The best smartphone on the market

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy S20 smartphones in South Africa, offering a wealth of improvements over the previous-generation Galaxy S10.

The new smartphone lineup is headlined by the Galaxy S20 Ultra – Samsung’s most advanced flagship smartphone to date.

The high-end handset boasts a 6.9-inch edge-to-edge Infinity O display wreathed in a solid and slim metal chassis.

It is powered by Samsung’s latest chipset and boasts a powerful rear camera system which has truly impressive capabilities.

Samsung provided MyBroadband with a Galaxy S20 Ultra to review following the official launch of the smartphone in South Africa.

Here is what we thought of Samsung’s latest Galaxy flagship smartphone.

Hardware and camera

The Galaxy S20 Ultra’s processor may be faster than ever and it may support up to 16GB of RAM, but the first piece of hardware that stands out when you look at the smartphone is its camera.

The quad-lens rear camera system boasts a staggering 108MP primary sensor, allowing for ultra-high-resolution photos.

This monster of a primary camera can also record 8K video and has 10x optical zoom with up to 100x digital zoom.

Samsung provided us with a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which delivered excellent performance when paired with the phone’s Exynos 990 chipset.

The internal storage is also expandable via a MicroSD card, giving you more than enough storage.

Battery life should not be a problem on this smartphone, either, thanks to its massive 5,000mAh battery.

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra provided to MyBroadband to review are below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra OS Android 10 Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 OLED Processor Samsung Exynos 990 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, MicroSD Rear camera 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + TOF Front camera 40MP Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Cellular LTE Durability IP68 Battery 5,000mAh

Great features

After unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and powering it up, we were immediately struck by the power of the camera system.

The array of lenses delivers on Samsung’s promise of incredible photography, and we took some of the best photos we have ever seen from a smartphone camera system.

From super slow-motion clips and 8K video to 100-times zoom shots and superior night photography, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will never leave photographers wanting for a better piece of equipment.

Another new feature on the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is immediately noticeable is the improved refresh rate on the display.

Samsung has included a 120Hz OLED display on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the improvement in fluidity and navigation is excellent.

The display itself is also well designed – an optimised version of the Infinity O layout first introduced on the Note 10, so that the front-facing camera cutout is barely noticeable.

Samsung has also retained its Knox security platform on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, as well as other popular features such as Samsung Pay.

When combined with the high refresh rate display, powerful hardware, and massive battery, this makes the Galaxy S20 Ultra the best smartphone available in the South African market so far.

Photos we took with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra are posted below.

Galaxy S20 Ultra – Standard photo

Galaxy S20 Ultra – 4x Zoom

10x Zoom

30x Zoom

100x Zoom

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra