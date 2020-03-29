The impressive battery life of the Acer Swift 3

Whether you are a student or a professional, the Acer Swift 3 has a lot to get excited about.

Within the Swift 3’s slim profile and lightweight design, Acer has been able to create a notebook which balances size, power, and functionality.

Acer provided MyBroadband with a Swift 3 to review and one specific feature stood out above the rest – the impressive battery life.

Impressive battery life

After leaving the Swift 3 to charge to full – which didn’t take long – we decided to see how long the laptop’s battery would last under usage.

The Swift 3 was left on its default settings and the battery saving mode was disabled to simulate everyday usage – although this function is available to preserve the battery life further.

We then opened a YouTube video in Full HD in a browser, maximized the video window to play in full-screen mode, and started the stopwatch.

After about four hours of video streaming, the laptop had an impressive 50% battery life left. We then continued with the test, checking the battery life every hour.

The remaining battery capacity lasted longer than the preceding half. After a total of 8 hours and 20 minutes of non-stop video streaming, the laptop finally powered down.

These results are consistent with international reviews, which commend the Swift 3’s battery life when compared to similar models and brands within the same price range.

Another great feature is that the Swift 3 can be fast-charged to provide four hours of use from just 30 minutes of charging.

Perfect for on-the-go professionals

The Swift 3’s impressive battery life is valuable for people who work remotely or travel a lot and don’t always have access to a power outlet.

The laptop’s battery capacity would also be useful on any campus where power outlets aren’t always available – or during load-shedding.

On top of this, the laptop’s charging brick is small and light, which makes the whole setup easy to carry around.

At the time of writing, the Acer Swift 3 was available from the Acer Shop at a price of R14,399.

The table below shows the specifications of the Acer Swift 3 that we reviewed.

Acer Swift 3 Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-1035G1 Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A , 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 320 x 217 x 15.95 mm (1.19kg) Battery 48Wh Lithium Ion

Acer Swift 3