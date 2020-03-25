Acer Swift 5 – Ultra-slim with high-end performance

Laptop buyers looking for a great blend of performance and portability will find a number of attractive options within Acer’s high-end Swift laptop lineup.

One of the most impressive notebooks in this range is the Swift 5 Pro – the lightest 14-inch clamshell notebook which can support a discrete Nvidia graphics chip.

At only 14.95mm thin and weighing less than 1kg, the Swift 5 Pro is impossibly slim and light while packing enough power to take on almost any professional task.

Acer provided MyBroadband with a Swift 5 Pro laptop to review, and we had a blast trying out the device.

With its great battery life, high-end hardware, and lightweight design, the Swift 5 Pro offers everything we could want from a professional laptop.

Hardware and design

The most impressive feature of the Swift 5 Pro is that Acer has managed to cram an Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD into such a thin frame.

It pairs this impressive hardware with long battery life courtesy of its 56W cell, which is capable of lasting for up to 12.5 hours.

One of the most useful combinations on a professional laptop is a touch screen paired with a great keyboard, and the Swift 5 Pro is no exception to this rule.

The unit provided to us for review boasts a 14-inch Full HD IPS LCD touchscreen with an impressive 86.4% screen-to-body ratio and brightness of 300 nits.

Despite its slim design, the Swift 5 Pro also supports a number of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2, and HDMI.

Acer has also included Wi-Fi 6 support on the Swift 5 Pro, which provides up to three times the speed of previous-generation Wi-Fi 5.

Features and security

Among the Acer Swift 5 Pro’s most unique features is the implementation of an embedded fingerprint reader.

This provides a quick and secure way for Windows Hello to verify your identity without a password – a great security addition for professional users.

The Swift 5 Pro also works with Cortana to offer meeting scheduling and automatic synchronisation across a variety of devices.

Using the Wake On Voice feature, users can activate and query Cortana using voice commands while the screen is off, just like a smart speaker.

Specifications and images of the Acer Swift 5 Pro provided to us are shown below.

Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5 Operating System Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i7-8550U Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD Touch Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM 8GB LPDDR3 Storage 512GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 319 x 211 x 15 mm

