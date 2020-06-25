Hands-on with the Acer TravelMate P6 – Powerful but portable

Many laptop users prefer having smaller devices than the 15.6-inch laptops touted by many modern professionals.

These smaller laptops have a reputation for offering weaker performance, however, meaning that these users must often compromise the power of their devices.

However, Acer’s Travelmate P6 614-51 is an exception to this rule, offering great performance in a small, 14-inch form factor.

Acer provided us with a review unit of this laptop, and we were impressed with what it had to offer.

The device we tested was fitted with an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, but an even more powerful 10th-generation Core i7 processor version is available from the Acer store.

This processor is paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Despite its power, the TravelMate P6 is very well-designed and did not come close to overheating in our experience – which is extremely important both for sustained performance and reliability.

Using the device for extended periods of time is a pleasure thanks to a crisp and bright 14-inch 1080p display, which offers great performance whether watching movies or performance-intensive tasks like photo or video editing.

Despite its small form factor, the TravelMate P6 offers an extensive range of ports – including two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a microSD slot, an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and an audio jack.

The TravelMate P6 also includes both a fingerprint sensor and a webcam which can be used for fingerprint and facial recognition, respectively.

The laptop also includes TPM 2.0, which is a chip that protects unencrypted data.

The TravelMate P6 in practice

We were very impressed with our experience using the Acer TravelMate P6.

Despite being a smaller laptop, the performance was truly fantastic, and we did not encounter any performance issues despite loading lots of tabs and running numerous programmes simultaneously.

The keyboard boasted great ergonomics and I found that my typing was incredibly accurate despite the fact that I was using a new keyboard.

I also tested the keyboard’s backlighting by trying to use the laptop in a dark room, and found that it was incredibly easy to see each key.

When watching YouTube videos on 1080p quality, the experience was great. The colours were vibrant while the video was smooth and crisp.

The TravelMate P6 was also incredibly light and portable, and was an absolute breeze to fit into my laptop bag.

Overall, my experience was that the TravelMate P6 is a great option for users looking for a powerful device that they can use at any time and anywhere.

Specifications, pricing, and images of the Acer TravelMate P6 we tested are shown below.

You can view an extensive range of Acer Swift laptops available in South Africa on the Acer Shop.

Acer TravelMate P6 614-51