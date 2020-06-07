Acer Spin 1 – A compact and affordable hybrid

The Acer Spin 1 is a compact and versatile 2-in-1 notebook which can be used as a tablet or a regular laptop.

When opening the 11.6-inch Spin 1 we received from Acer for review, the thin, solid chassis felt lightweight and durable – and was easy to carry around.

Acer has installed special hinges to enable different configurations for the Spin 1, which allow the screen to be tilted all the way back to enable tablet mode – with magnets keeping the screen locked in place – and for the laptop to be used in a tent (A-frame) position.

One of the best features of this laptop is its screen. The 11.6-inch full HD display delivers vivid colours and wide viewing angles thanks to its high-quality IPS panel.

This means the screen looks great from all angles and provides an excellent experience whether you are using the Spin 1 as a laptop or tablet.

Its high brightness, high contrast, and wide colour range deliver a high-fidelity picture for both work and entertainment, all powered by Intel 600 UHD graphics.

Another advantage the Spin 1 has over conventional tablets is that it houses plenty of connectivity options., including three USB ports.

There is also a full-size HDMI port on the left side of the laptop, which means you will not have to search for an adapter or set up wireless screen sharing to share your display.

A microSD slot and standard headphone jack are also included on the right side of the notebook.

2-in-1 and battery

It is important that switching between desktop and tablet mode is smooth and fast on a 2-in-1 device, and the Acer Spin 1 delivers on this requirement.

The Spin 1 makes this quick and easy thanks to its responsive touch capabilities. When it is set up in desktop mode, the keyboard proved to be equally responsive, with 1.4mm of vertical travel and no key stiffness or flex.

The unit we reviewed was fitted with an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal flash storage.

These specifications allowed the device to perform very well under multi-tasking tests.

The device no noticeable no lag with over a dozen tabs open in Google Chrome and a 1080p video playing in a window during testing.

Its modern, power-efficient hardware means it is more than powerful enough for conventional professional applications and media consumption.

Acer has also fitted the Spin 1 with a 36Wh battery, which is a great match for the 11-inch screen and the internal components – with the laptop providing an average of seven hours of web-surfing time.

At the time of writing, the Acer Spin 1 was available at Makro for R4,999.

The specifications of the Acer Spin 1 that MyBroadband received for review are below.

Acer Spin 1