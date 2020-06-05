Apple iPhone 13 could drop the Lightning port

Apple’s 2021 iPhone could drop the traditional Lightning port in favour of the more widely-used USB Type-C connector, according to a report by Japanese website Mac Otakara.

The report referenced a 3D-printed mockup of the iPhone 13, which is expected to launch next year.

In addition to USB Type-C connector, the report also stated that the smartphone will not include a notch – instead, it will rely on Samsung display technology to embed front-facing camera hardware underneath the primary display.

The device reportedly also has a 5.5-inch display with an ultra-thin bezel.

Mac Otakara noted that the mockup is not based on the final specification model, which means that many details are subject to change prior to the finalisation of the device’s design.

Additionally, some rumours state that the 2021 version of the iPhone may drop wired charging altogether in favour of a wireless charging solution.

iPhone 12 details

A number of details regarding the iPhone 12, which is set to be launched this year, have also recently been leaked.

Analyst Max Weinbach has claimed that this year’s iphone will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display that can switch between refresh rates depending on which mode is required contextually.

This feature is comparable to similar functionality used by the iPad Pro, and it reportedly requires a bigger battery than the iPhone has traditionally offered.

Leaks also claimed that Apple will improve the photographic capabilities of its upcoming iPhone 12 Pro range.

The smartphones are expected to offer improved low-light photography, including Smart HDR, autofocus, and image stabilisation improvements.

The video below shows the mockup of the iPhone 13 design published by Mac Otakara.