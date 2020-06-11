The Huawei P40 Lite is a gaming beast

Huawei recently launched its new P40 Lite smartphone in South Africa, which offers great performance at an attractive price.

Huawei’s smartphones have been a great option for mobile gamers for years thanks to their affordable price tags and powerful hardware.

The Huawei P40 Lite continues this tradition, offering users the ability to run the latest mobile games at high frame rates.

This is made possible by the handset’s impressive hardware specifications as well as its support for software such as GPU Turbo.

GPU Turbo is a graphics processing technology developed by Huawei for its mobile processors which greatly improves the gaming experience on mobile devices.

This is accomplished by an optimised rendering process which can deliver higher frame rates, better image quality, and better battery life while gaming.

The Huawei P40 Lite includes the latest generation of this software, which supports a large number of games and offers improved power efficiency.

Huawei provided MyBroadband with a P40 Lite smartphone following its launch in South Africa, and we tested out the device’s mobile gaming performance.

We found that the P40 Lite outperformed many other smartphones above its price range, and were impressed by the smartphone’s ability to run high-end titles at great frame rates.

Great performance

To put the P40 Lite through its paces, we downloaded PUBG Mobile – a demanding battle-royale title for Android devices.

Good framerates are critical when playing a first-person shooter, and PUBG Mobile is no exception.

Luckily, the Huawei P40 Lite’s blend of powerful hardware and software optimisation is more than up to the task, and we were able to fire up the game and play with minimal lag.

The graphics were also impressive, especially for a mobile game, and performance remained stable throughout our play session.

Controls were responsive and the device did not heat up significantly over our gaming period, as would normally happen with other smartphones.

This showed that GPU Turbo worked very well on the device, with no noticeable thermal throttling taking place.

The application also consumed an impressively small amount of battery capacity as we continued to play.

Our experience was augmented by the device’s 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080 IPS LCD display, which shares more traits with flagship handsets than other smartphones in the P40 Lite’s price range.

The P40 Lite also sports a HiSilicon 810 chipset and 6GB of RAM, which allows it to easily run many modern mobile games and to multi-task without any slowdown.

The Huawei P40 Lite is available for R6,499 from the Huawei Store.

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei P40 Lite OS Android 10.0 Display 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network LTE Battery 4,200mAh

