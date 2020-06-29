Acer Predator Triton 300 benchmark test – Cool and powerful

Acer’s Predator Triton 300 laptop is a highlight of the company’s gaming notebook lineup, offering exceptional performance in a lightweight form factor.

The 15.6-inch laptop boasts a Full HD 144Hz display IPS display, which delivers exceptional visual quality and stunningly smooth visuals.

It sports a slim, portable design while packing hardware powerful enough to drive this display in the form of its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

Acer provided us with this device to try out, and we were impressed by the performance the laptop delivered.

The model provided to us was powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H, which boasts six cores and 12 threads, and a boost clock speed of 4.50GHz.

With its NVMe SSD, powerful graphics card, high-end display and capable CPU, the Predator Triton 3 is a great choice for competitive and casual gamers alike.

A high-refresh-rate display is crucial for many competitive first-person shooters, and the Acer Predator Triton 300 would be a great choice for serious gamers who need a portable laptop.

Benchmark tests

When running benchmarks, we were impressed at the relative silence of the Predator Triton 3’s cooling system.

This proved to be an impressive system which contributed greatly to the laptop’s performance, allowing the device to remain cool under load and deliver sustained high frame rates across multiple benchmark tests.

We downloaded 3D Mark on the device and ran both Time Spy and Fire Strike benchmark tests to get a reading on the laptop’s performance.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 performed exceptionally well in both of these tests, with the GeForce GTX 1650 GPU handling the load well thanks to the notebook’s AeroBlade cooling technology.

The benchmark results are below.

Acer Predator Triton 300 3D Mark Tests Time Spy 3,823 Graphics Score 3,688 CPU Score 4,833 Fire Strike 8,913 Graphics Score 10,211 Physics Score 14,330

In addition to this impressive performance, the Acer Predator Triton 300 also sports a quad-zone RGB backlit keyboard and built-in overclocking software.

The notebook’s speakers deliver great sound, and the selection of ports and connectivity options on the device allows you to set it up in a number of configurations.

The specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 provided to us for review are detailed below.

Acer Predator Triton 300

Acer Predator Triton 300 OS Windows 10 Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-9750H at 2.6GHz RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Ports 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, 1 x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Dimensions 363 x 259 x 23 mm (2.50kg)

