Huawei P40 Pro camera tested – Amazing photos every time

Huawei recently launched the powerful P40 Pro smartphone, which sports a cutting-edge design and powerful hardware.

One standout feature of the smartphone is its impressive camera hardware, which comprises a total of six lenses.

On the rear, it features the Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, consisting of a 50MP wide and 40MP ultrawide lens, as well as a 12MP periscope lens and 3D depth sensor.

The front camera combines a 32MP camera with a 3D IR sensor for an improved bokeh effect.

Many reviews have praised the capabilities of the P40’s camera, calling it the best of any smartphone available on the market.

The Huawei P40 Pro achieved a new high score on camera review site DXOMark‘s rankings of smartphone cameras.

We put the P40 Pro’s camera through its paces and found that it would be hard for anyone to take bad photos with this phone.

Amazing main camera

The P40 Pro’s main lens has a large 1/1.28-inch 50MP Quad Bayer sensor, physically one of the biggest of all the flagship contenders.

It sports a 23mm-equivalent focal length, with an f/1.9 aperture and image stabilisation. By default, it takes 12MP pictures in a 4,096 × 3,072 resolution, with the option of using the full 50MP in Pro and High Res modes.

We took several wide, medium and close-up shots in the middle of a sunny winter’s day with the shooting set to automatic. This was done to see how well the smartphone could cope with sharp contrasts in lighting.

Colours on our photos popped without appearing over-saturated and the pictures contained an impressive amount of crisp detail in various scenarios.

Below are the photos we took with the P40 Pro’s main camera.

Zoom to the Moon

Just like its predecessor, the P40 Pro has a periscope lens which allows for optical zoom at up to 5x (DSLR equivalent of 125mm) and hybrid zoom of up to 50x.

However, thanks to its larger sensor, zoomed-in images are more detailed and offer great dynamic range.

We snapped pictures at various zoom levels, including one where we zoomed in on the Moon.

While a reduction in quality can be expected with digital zoom, the details at 50x were still remarkable, as can be seen in the pictures below.

Excellent Night Mode

For optimal performance in low-light environments, Huawei uses an RYYB filter on its main sensor, instead of the conventional RGGB filter on other smartphones.

This replaces green sub-pixels in a picture with yellow ones, allowing the sensor to absorb up to 40% more light.

For our Night Mode test, we took several pictures of outdoor and indoor scenes in low lighting conditions.

To provide an idea of how dark the scenes actually appeared to the naked eye, we took screenshots of the camera preview window before taking the pictures.

We did not adjust the exposure or lighting levels for the preview image.

The resulting pictures showed excellent detail in dark spots and little to no over-exposure of light sources.

Below are the images we took with the P40 Pro in Night Mode.