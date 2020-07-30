Hands-on with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 – A dual-screen gaming masterpiece

If you asked a fanatical PC gamer to design the coolest gaming laptop they could imagine, the result would be something like the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15.

Sporting all the impressive specifications gamers have come to expect from high-end laptops, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15’s most impressive feature is its pair of IPS LCD displays.

Taking design cues from the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 boasts a 14.1-inch 4K touchscreen which sits above its keyboard on the bottom part of the laptop’s chassis.

Above this, the laptop has a full-sized 15.6-inch primary IPS LCD display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

In addition to its 4K resolution, this main panel also supports G-Sync, making it an ideal complement to the laptop’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

Not content with shipping a laptop that boasts cutting-edge, high-end gaming hardware, and a second, touchscreen display, ASUS has also managed to cram all of these features into a device the size of a slim professional notebook.

Despite the heavy-hitting hardware inside, the 15.6-inch ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is only 21mm thick and weighs 2.48kg.

This makes it as easy to carry around and use as a conventional laptop as it is to use it as a high-end gaming rig.

ASUS provided us with the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 to try out, and we were immediately blown away by the capabilities of the hardware and the functionality of its unique design.

Two is better than one

Upon starting up the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, we were excited to see how the ScreenPad Plus touchscreen display worked.

ASUS has included a number of functionalities specifically for the ScreenPad Plus, including a quick launch option for Armoury Crate, which allows you to monitor and tweak your cooling system and hardware settings in real-time as you play games on the primary display.

A number of games also support integration with the ScreenPad Plus. In Dying Light 2, for example, your inventory and missions can be displayed on the ScreenPad Plus as you play on the primary display.

Overwolf apps such as DotaPlus for Dota 2, CS:GO Stats for CS:GO, and Facecheck for League of Legends, can also be run on the ScreenPad Plus as you play games – feeding you more information while keeping you immersed in your gaming experience.

Aside from these gaming integration features, the ScreenPad Plus functions as a second display within Windows 10.

This means that you can run everything from Google Chrome and Spotify to Microsoft Excel and Slack in the second screen above the keyboard, making it indispensable for additional productivity on the move.

We found that almost in every instance we used the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, we found the ScreenPad Plus to be an excellent addition to both our working and gaming experience.

With both displays boasting 4K resolutions, the pixel density delivers a phenomenally clear picture across both games and videos.

Our great experience with the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is thanks only in part to its unique and impressive display configuration – its powerful components are equally responsible for delivering this cutting-edge product.

Hardware

When it comes to internal hardware, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a beast of a gaming laptop.

The device takes advantage of innovative thermal design to cram extremely powerful hardware into a slim and light frame, and we found its cooling performance to be exceptional.

ASUS offers a number of ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 variants, with the most impressive boasting an Intel Core i9 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card.

The laptop also sports 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to two 1TB NVMe SSDs for maximum gaming performance.

We tried out a number of games on the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, and each title ran well at 4K resolution.

We never needed to scale down the resolution, and G-Sync ensured that our gaming experience remained smooth with no screen tearing.

ASUS has also included Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, allowing for maximum performance and download speeds even when gaming on a Wi-Fi connection.

The device supports charging over its USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port, which can also be used as a display output.

To accommodate the ScreenPad Plus above the keyboard, the laptop’s touchpad is placed to the right of the keyboard and doubles as a touchscreen number pad.

Specifications

The full specifications of the ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15 are shown below.

The laptop is available in South Africa from 30 July and is priced at R89,999.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Main Display 15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS 60Hz G-Sync ScreenPad Plus 14.1-inch 3,840 x 1,100 Touch Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i9-10980HK RAM 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz Storage 2x 1TB NVMe SSD GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB Ports 1x Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 360 x 268 x 20 mm (2.4kg)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15