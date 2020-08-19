ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 – The world’s smallest gaming laptop

The compact and powerful ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 sets a new bar for what can be expected from a thin and light gaming laptop.

ASUS is well-known for bold laptop designs, which include the likes of the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo and convertible ROG Mothership.

The ultra-slim Zephyrus G14’s distinguishing feature is an LED matrix on the laptop’s lid that can be customised to display pictures, animations, and text.

ASUS provided MyBroadband with a unit to test out, and we found that there was a solid basis for the company’s claim that this is “the world’s most powerful 14-inch Windows laptop”.

The laptop’s size and weight were impressive. Our model weighed 1.7kg and was 1.99cm thin when closed, while the matrix-less version weighs only 1.6kg and is 1.79cm thin.

This makes it the most compact gaming laptop on the market, with a smaller footprint than even the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

For its display, our unit came with a 2,560 x 1,440 Non-Glare IPS LCD panel, although there is also a 1,920 x 1,080 120Hz option.

The latter may be preferred by those gamers who enjoy high-refresh-rate gameplay in competitive shooters, whereas the 1440p is ideal for those who want the crispest image possible, whether in gaming or content editing.

Due to its narrow bezels, it sports an 85% screen-to-body ratio.

The chassis is made from a robust magnesium and aluminium combination, with finishes in either Eclipse Grey or Moonlight White.

Gaming experience

With an eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and RTX 2060 Max-Q powering the Zephyrus G14, it was no surprise that gaming performance was sublime.

The laptop ran several well-known AAA titles at maxed-out settings with no issues, maintaining the maximum of 60FPS afforded by its display.

Essential to its top-notch gaming performance is the ability to manage heat extremely well, with dual N-Blade fans comprising 81 blades each keeping the system cool.

The hinge mechanism also props the laptop up to provide more room for airflow, which improves heat dispersion.

In addition, this lifts the keyboard deck with full-sized keys up to a more comfortable angle for gaming and typing.

Easy optimisation with Armoury Crate

Along with dedicated keys for volume adjustment and microphone control, the Zephyrus G14 comes with a dedicated button that opens the ROG Armoury Crate software.

Among its features, the Armoury Crate provides a view of real-time statistics such as the clock speeds and current temperatures of the CPU and GPU.

In the dashboard, users are able to adjust clock speeds and lighting settings for the display and Aura Sync devices.

Users are also able to modify the image, text, and animations displayed by the 1,215 individual mini-LEDs on the lid’s AniMe Matrix.

We uploaded the MyBroadband logo to the software, which the application easily processed and displayed, and set it to transition to the ASUS ROG logo.

The images below show the results of our limited experimentation.

More than just for gaming

While primarily intended to be used as a gaming machine, it’s clear that the Zephyrus G14 is also suited to content creators and designers.

Its sound system, in particular, is excellent for media playback, with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 simulated surround sound.

It also sports a wide selection of ports, including a USB-C port that supports Power Delivery up to 65W.

This means the battery, which ASUS claims will last around 10 hours between charges, can be refilled with an appropriate power bank when you don’t have a power outlet nearby.

The laptop is available in South Africa from Evetech at R39,999.

Below are specifications and images of our ROG Zephyrus G14 unit.