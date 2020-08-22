Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – An absolute beast of a smartphone

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra smartphones in South Africa, which offer the latest mobile technology in two high-end flagship smartphones.

These new smartphones retain the best features of the previous generation while offering improved functionality and a number of design and hardware changes.

The most notable of these changes is the support for 5G connectivity, with both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra being available in 5G models locally.

This is great news for mobile users looking for the fastest data connection possible, as 5G networks have begun to roll out in selected urban areas, with coverage expected to continue expanding over the next few years.

Other standout features of the Galaxy Note 20 range include its overhauled camera system, improved connectivity suite, and powerful new software features.

The flagship of the new premium product range is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which boasts some of the best hardware available in a modern Android smartphone.

We tried out the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and found it to be an exceptional successor to the previous-generation Galaxy Note flagship.

Our first impressions of the device are below.

Hardware and design

From the moment you take the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G out of its box, it is apparent that it is different from other smartphones.

Its screen is relatively large at 6.9 inches, but impressively clear and devoid of bezels, wrapping around the side of the chassis to create rounded, smooth edges that are easy and comfortable to grip.

The marquee feature of the Galaxy Note series – the S-Pen stylus – slots into the bottom of the smartphone and can be removed at the touch of a button.

This year’s S-Pen comes with a number of new features, including drastically reduced latency and performance.

The stylus charges when it is docked in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and can be used to control a number of apps remotely when removed, thanks to its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) capabilities.

Set into the high-resolution 6.9-inch AMOLED display is a small 10MP front-facing camera, as well as an under-screen fingerprint sensor for quick and secure authentication.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G sports an Exynos 990 chipset which is paired with an impressive 12GB of RAM.

This powerful hardware suite is rounded out by a large 4,500mAh battery, 256GB of internal storage, and support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Features and Camera

While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has a number of hardware upgrades compared to the previous generation’s flagship, some of the biggest upgrades are in its software stack.

S-Pen fans will be glad to see that the text recognition feature has been improved once again, allowing for even easier and faster conversion from handwriting to editable text.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G’s 120Hz display also makes for much better precision, whether you are taking notes or sketching.

It also boasts performance optimisation for mobile gaming, wireless sync with desktop and laptop PCs, and improved DeX features for remotely connected to compatible devices.

During our time with the smartphone, however, we were most impressed by its camera.

With a 108MP primary lens supported by three other specialised sensors, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra takes some of the best photos ever to come from a smartphone.

It supports up to 50x digital zoom and can take 8K photos and videos with its primary camera, and its front-facing camera supports dual-pixel autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view.

We tested out the device’s zoom capabilities and were impressed at just how far the smartphone’s camera system could focus. Images from our test are included at the end of the article.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G a high-end smartphone which is perfect for power users, and it is available to purchase now for R36,999.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 AMOLED Processor Exynos 990 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 108MP + 12MP + 12MP + DepthVision Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,500mAh Price R36,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Camera test – Wide-angle

Camera test – 1x Zoom

Camera test – 5x Zoom

Camera test – 10x Zoom

Camera test – 20x Zoom

Camera test – 50x Zoom