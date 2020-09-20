ASUS ZenBook 14 and ROG Strix Go 2.4 – The perfect pair for professionals and students

The ASUS ZenBook 14 is an ultrabook which packs all the important attributes of a modern device together to deliver a refined portable computing experience.

The ZenBook is incredibly light and compact, tipping the scale at only 1.13kg and measuring 13.9mm in thickness.

This makes it about the size of a magazine, meaning it could easily fit in a small briefcase or even a large handbag.

Despite the laptop’s 13-inch size, ASUS has used NanoEdge bezels to fit it with a 14-inch display with a screen-to-body-ratio of 90%.

It also packs plenty of potential for power and can be configured up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 2TB of fast PCIe 3.0 storage.

Keyboard and security

The ZenBook’s edge-to-edge keyboard offers large, deep-set buttons with great travelling distance for a pleasant and accurate typing experience, which is essential to productivity.

This is improved even further by the Ergolift hinge which raises the rear of the keyboard deck to a more comfortable angle for your hands.

Accountants and those who often have to input numbers may be deterred by the apparent lack of a numpad, but this fear will soon subside when they discover the trackpad comes with the ASUS NumberPad 2.0 feature.

This turns the trackpad into an LED-lit display with number buttons which can be used on a calculator app or any other program in which numbers need to be typed.

The Infrared (IR) camera on the ZenBook comes with Windows Hello support allows for easy facial logon.

Battery and expansion

The ZenBook’s 67Wh battery is capable of providing up to 22 hours of typical use between charges.

This means there’s no need to be concerned about running out of power when you have to meet deadlines while on the go.

Expansion possibilities are extensive – with two Thunderbolt USB-C and a full-size HDMI port on the left, as well as a USB Type-A and microSD card reader on the right.

ASUS also includes a USB Type-A to Ethernet adapter and USB-C to audio jack as standard with the package.

Adding powerful audio

While the ZenBook is equipped with is own powerful, high-quality Harmon Kardon speakers, you will likely need a headset to keep you focused during conference calls and to avoid bothering others around you in busy environments.

Although it forms part of the ASUS gaming product line-up, the ASUS ROG Strix 2.4 Go is understated in a black and silver design, making it suitable for professional environments.

It features airtight chambers and 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers to deliver pure sound with optimised deep bass for an immersive audio experience

A noise-cancelling microphone means your voice input will be crystal clear.

With a battery life of 25 hours, you’ll rarely have to get out the cable for charging and when you do, a 15-minute charge will add three hours of use.

Its lightweight design and included carry bag make it perfect for on-the-go use.

Wireless connectivity is supported on PC, Mac, and the PS4, while you can also plug in a 3.5mm audio cable to connect to other devices.

Specifications

The ASUS ZenBook 14 and ROG Strix Go 2.4 headset offer a powerful package for working and studying on the go.

The table below shows the specifications of the ASUS ZenBook 14.