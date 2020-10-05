Acer Nitro 5 hands-on – The perfect laptop for pro gamers

This review unit was provided by Acer.

Acer’s Nitro 5 laptop offers the perfect balance between power and portability.

The gaming notebook sports a slim and stylish design while packing more than enough performance to run the latest games at high framerates.

It is powered by Intel’s 10th-generation CPU and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, making it a powerhouse despite its relatively small size.

The notebook can also be configured with an AMD Ryzen Series 4000 chipset, as well as up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and two M.2 PCIe SSDs.

The highlight of the Acer Nitro 5 is its cutting-edge design, which sports a bezel-less display and a slim chassis which uses exceptional cooling technology to keep the powerful GPU inside it at optimum temperatures.

Acer gave us an Acer Nitro 5 laptop to try out, and we were impressed at its gaming performance and design.

Hardware highlights

Our favourite feature of the Acer Nitro 5 was its display – a Full HD IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz surrounded by narrow bezels on all sides.

The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 80% and a lightning-quick response time of 3ms, making it ideal for competitive gaming.

Upon firing up competitive games on the Nitro 5, we found the impressive display of the laptop pairs ideally with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 included in our review unit.

This graphics card supports ray-tracing, which delivers improved visual fidelity and additional immersion in titles that support the rendering technology.

While delivering high-quality video at 144 frames-per-second, the Acer Nitro 5 keeps its hardware cool using its CoolBoost technology and quad-exhaust design.

CoolBoost increases fan speed by 10% and GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode, and you can also monitor and manage temperatures and cooling in real-time with the bundled NitroSense software.

Connectivity and quality

The Acer Nitro 5 offers impressive build quality with great functionality.

This includes a keyboard with a 1.6mm travel distance and four-zone RGB lighting, which can be configured according to your preference.

The laptop also delivers exceptional audio through its dual 2W speakers, which are great at playing directional sound that enables competitive gaming even without a headset.

A fast and stable Internet connection is a key factor in a good gaming experience, and the Acer Nitro 5 offers this through its support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard.

The selection of ports also caters to any situation and includes a high-speed Ethernet port, HDMI 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3.

The Acer Nitro 5 is available from retailers around South Africa, and it is priced from R15,999 from the Acer Online Shop.

Specifications and photos of the device we reviewed are below.

Specifications

Acer Nitro 5 Main Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS 144Hz G-Sync Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i7-10750H RAM 16GB DDR4 2,933MHz Storage 1TB NVMe SSD GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB Ports 1x Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 363.4 x 255 x 23.90 mm

Acer Nitro 5