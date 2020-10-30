Hands-on with the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

This review unit was provided by Huawei.

Huawei recently unveiled its new Mate 40 smartphone lineup, which includes the premium Mate 40 Pro.

Like the previous-generation Mate 30 Pro, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro delivers cutting-edge hardware available from the manufacturer.

It sports a number of improvements, however, including the addition of 5G network support via its powerful Kirin 9000 chipset.

Unlike the previous-generation Mate 30 Pro, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro runs Android with Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google Mobile Services, which means applications can be sourced from Huawei AppGallery instead of the Google Play Store.

There is currently no launch date or South African pricing available for this new smartphone, but it is priced at €1,199 internationally.

Huawei provided us with its new Mate 40 Pro to try out, and we were blown away by the high-end features of the premium device.

Impressive hardware

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has a number of standout features, including its powerful and futuristic rear camera and its stylish curved display.

The 6.76-inch OLED panel wraps around the sides of the smartphone almost completely and sports a refresh rate of 90Hz for ultra-smooth navigation.

An in-screen fingerprint sensor is embedded below the display, and it sports a punch-hole notch at the top for its 13MP front-facing camera, which is paired with a 3D depth sensor.

On the back of the smartphone is its Space Ring camera system, which houses an impressive 50MP primary lens, along with 20MP and 12MP lenses.

It boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable via NanoSD card.

All of this powerful hardware is powered by a 4,400mAh battery that delivers all-day battery life and supports both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Excellent features

After an initial adjustment to Android with Huawei Mobile Services, we found that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro delivers an exceptional user experience thanks to its range of powerful features.

The rear camera is the highlight of the smartphone, delivering impressive Super Zoom photos and clear, high-resolution normal images.

It also offers great low-light photography and impressive 240FPS 1080p slow-motion video recording which is a significant improvement over previous generations.

Another great feature of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is its updated neural processing unit (NPU), which delivers a range of high-powered AI features across the device’s functionality.

This includes gesture controls, which allow you to interact with your smartphone by performing hand gestures in view of the front-facing camera.

With Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity, the Mate 40 Pro also supports blazingly-fast speeds when connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile network.

Other great quality-of-life features include 66W fast charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, and support for wireless screen sharing with your PC.

Full specifications and images of the new Huawei Mate 40 Pro are below.

Specifications

Huawei Mate 40 Pro OS Android 10 EMUI 10 Display 6.76-inch 2,772 x 1,344 OLED 90Hz Processor Kirin 9000 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 20MP + 12MP Front camera 13MP, 3D Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Battery 4,400mAh Dimensions 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm

Huawei Mate 40 Pro