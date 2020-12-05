Hands-on with the ASUS E410 – Light and powerful

This review unit was provided by Acer.

The ASUS E410 is an attractively priced and capable laptop that is ideal for lightweight professional applications.

It has a stylish design and is specifically built to meet the demands of daily computing and productivity tasks.

This makes it an ideal choice for everyone from university students to professionals, whether they are working from an office or home.

Standout features of the ASUS E410 designed to improve productivity and the user experience include the unique number pad, long battery life, and its fanless design.

ASUS provided us with an E410 notebook to try out, and we were impressed by the great features it delivers at its price point.

Elegant design

The ASUS E410 is available in a selection of attractive colour options (Peacock Blue, Dreamy White, or Rose Gold), each of which sports an iridescent finish that appears to change colour when viewed from different angles.

This attractive design extends to its NanoEdge LCD display, which is surrounded by thin bezels and delivers fantastic colour quality and brightness.

There is no physical number pad to the side of the keyboard – instead, the ASUS E410’s touchpad also acts as a touch screen number pad.

This saves space on the laptop without compromising utility, allowing the device to remain thin and portable while still offering high-end functionality.

The ASUS E410 also boasts a 180-degree hinge which allows you to lay the laptop completely flat, and its long-travel keyboard is fully backlit.

We found using the laptop to be easy and enjoyable, and the palm-rejection technology on the touchpad meant we never accidentally triggered a keystroke on the number pad.

Hardware

The ASUS E410 is priced at only R4,999 from Takealot, which is a great deal considering the hardware inside the laptop.

It sports an Intel Celeron N4020 chip, which is capable of handling daily tasks and light professional work with ease, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC flash storage.

The power-efficient chipset and lightweight design of the ASUS E410 have also allowed ASUS to build the entire notebook without a fan.

This means it remains completely silent and cool, with no distractions from noisy hardware.

However, it is the battery life of the ASUS E410 that is truly impressive; the laptop can last for 12 hours under regular use on a single charge.

It is an ideal choice for everyone from students to on-the-go or remote-working professionals, especially considering its attractive price.

Specifications and photos of the ASUS E410 we reviewed are shown below.

Specifications

ASUS E410 Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 IPS LCD 60Hz Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Celeron N4020 RAM 4GB DDR4 2,400MHz Storage 128GB eMMC GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Ports 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 2x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-C 3.2, 1x HDMI, 1x microSD Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 325 x 217 x 18 mm (1.3kg)

ASUS E410