The new ASUS ExpertBook B9400 – Built for professionals

This review unit was provided by ASUS.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9400 is designed for professionals. It sports the form factor and capabilities of a modern laptop with a sleek and stylish design.

Its slim chassis is made from magnesium-lithium alloy, making it a “featherlight” business laptop able to withstand minor falls or bumps.

The frameless, 14-inch, Full HD, NanoEdge display has 4mm-thin bezels, giving it a 94% screen-to-body ratio. It features an anti-glare panel that reduces unwanted reflections, providing you with a captivating, near-to-edge viewing experience.

It also offers universal cable connectivity. On the left side, there are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a micro HDMI connector, exclusively for a LAN RJ45 adapter.

The right side of the laptop includes a Kensington lock, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and an audio jack.

In addition, ASUS partnered with Harmon Kardon for the ExpertBook B9400’s audio system, which means that the laptop comes fitted with four omnidirectional far-field microphones, amplifier technology, and speakers ensured to produce cinema-quality audio.

Battery and expansion

The first thing that goes through your mind when handling the laptop is its weight. Weighing at under a kilogram (880g), it is astonishing how ASUS managed to fit a 66kWh battery in this machine.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9400 comes equipped with energy-efficient technology which ensures all-day usage. Its new fast-charge technology will also recharge the battery up to “60% capacity in little as 39 minutes” – perfect for on-the-go users.

The Verge has also found that the laptop can also deliver an estimated 10-hour battery life while multitasking.

Keyboard and security

ASUS continues its enthusiasm for convenience and precise typing with its ErgoLift hinge. The hinge automatically tilts the keyboard to a more comfortable typing position while improving airflow and producing more precise sound from the downward speakers.

The amount of detail ASUS puts into its laptops to improve the user experience is impressive.

The ExpertBook features a LED-illuminated numeric keypad, which is enabled by tapping the touchpad’s top-right corner. Even though the touchpad can distinguish between clicks and keying numbers, I think it might take some time to get used to the keyboard’s variations.

The laptop is also packed with clever security features designed to guarantee privacy while you are on the move. With its Infrared (IR) camera and proximity sensor, there is no need to lift a finger.

As a result, the ASUS AdaptiveLock will detect your presence, the infrared camera will recognise your face, and it will automatically allow you to log in.

Otherwise, the laptop has a fingerprint scanner and a webcam shield to slide over the camera.

Hardware and Performance

The ExpertBook is powered by a powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. It is a power-efficient quad-core SoC with four Willow Cove processor cores, specially designed for laptops and Ultrabooks.

Each core can run at speeds ranging from 2.8GHz to 4.7GHz, with a maximum load of 4.1GHz for all four cores.

It comes equipped with 32GB of RAM in the LPDDR4x format, which runs at 4,266MHz. It is good that the 16GB or 32GB of RAM is more than sufficient for most users, as the RAM is soldered to the motherboard, preventing users from replacing or expanding it.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9400 delivers stability, performance, and convenience in an attractive form factor, making it ideal for professional users.

Specifications

The table below shows the specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B9400.

ASUS ExpertBook B9400 Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS Full HD LCD Operating System Windows 10 Processor Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage 2x 2TB PCIe 3.0 4 x SSD GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ45 (via Micro HDMI), 1 x Kensington lock, 1 x Audio Jack Battery 66Wh Camera 720p HD Camera with microphone, IR camera Size 320 x 203 x 149 mm Weight 880g

ASUS ExpertBook B9400

Now read: ASUS unveils powerful ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone