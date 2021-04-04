The Samsung Galaxy A32 is an affordable and robust mid-range option

Samsung recently launched its mid-range Galaxy A32 smartphone in South Africa.

This smartphone is available for South African customers in LTE or 5G models.

“Both versions will not only make cutting-edge innovation more accessible to more South Africans but also allow users to enjoy 5G capabilities for the first time in the Galaxy A Series,” Samsung said.

The Galaxy A32 brings a host of improvements over its predecessor, the acclaimed Galaxy A31, and includes a large immersive display, quad camera array, and long-lasting battery life.

Samsung provided MyBroadband with a Galaxy A32 LTE model to try out and we were surprised with its enhanced appearance and updated features.

On the outside, the smartphone boasts a minimalist, rectangular design that resembles the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy A32 retains the camera ring look, however, the four cameras protrude directly from the chassis.

Despite its plastic frame and back, the Galaxy A32 is remarkably slim, weighing just 184g and measuring 158.9mm in height and 73.6mm in width, and is just 8.4mm thick.

The right side of the smartphone houses the power and volume buttons, which are easily accessible when using the phone.

At the bottom you will find a 3.5mm jack alongside a USB-C port for charging, and a speaker.

In addition, offers a full-width SIM card tray that can carry two SIM cards as well as a micro SD card (up to 1TB).

Display and hardware

The Galaxy A32 LTE model offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, full HD resolution, and an in-display optical fingerprint reader.

The Galaxy A32 LTE comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In addition, the A32’s 5,000mAh battery provides excellent usage time and can easily last more than a day without any issues.

This pack supports 15W wired charging, which requires around

For taking photos and videos it features a 20MP selfie camera on the front, as well as a 64MP rear facing quad-camera, with an 8MP ultrawide lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens on the rear.

Pricing and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is currently available in South Africa at the following prices:

Galaxy A32 LTE – R5,499

Galaxy A32 5G – R5,999

Full specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE are shown below.