Hikvision Portable SSD Elite 7 – Copy, paste, and slip it in your wallet

The Hikvision Portable SSD Elite 7 is a super-fast, ultra-compact, and lightweight drive.

This SSD is the perfect choice for any user who needs to be able to move large multimedia files quickly from device to device while travelling from one destination to the next.

With its USB 3.2 Gen2 interface, it supports quick data transfer speeds of up to 1,060MB/s.

On a compatible device, this could allow for a typical two-hour HD movie to be copied in around 6 seconds, while a 4K movie of the same length can be backed up to the drive in less than 30 seconds.

Its high speeds make it well-suited for gamers looking to expand their console storage to back up games and play them off the drive.

Provided your console supports the transfer speed, you can copy a 50GB game onto the drive in less than a minute.

Given its robust build and protective qualities, it is also the ideal option for sports enthusiasts or outdoor lovers who want to store videos and photos of their adventures while on the go.

The drive’s body is made of an all-aluminium alloy which ensures reliable physical protection without weighing it down.

Tests have shown it is capable of withstanding damage from drops of up to two metres.

You don’t have to worry about the drive getting wet either. Its IPX 7 rating means it can be submerged in 1-metre deep water for up to 30 minutes.

For further peace of mind, you also get a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

It compact form-factor makes it easy to carry in one hand and fit into a wallet, alongside one of its short included cables.

The package includes two cables for connecting to your computer, console, or TV, with a USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A option.

USB-A is still the most common connector for most devices, while USB-C ports are more often found in newer, more compact products like ultra-thin laptops.

With both cables, you won’t have to get a dongle if your device comes with either one of these ports.

The drive is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, as well as the PlayStation and Xbox operating systems.

We were given a 500GB version of the Hikvision Portable SSD Elite 7 to try out.

In our own tests, we used a Huawei MateBook D14 and tested copying files to the drive with both the USB-C and USB-A cables.

With either cable, we found that a 3.5GB file took between 14-18 seconds to copy. With our setup we managed a 250 MB/s transfer speed.

Performance will increase based on the capabilities of the port on your device.

Below are more images of the drive, including one which shows how it can fit into a wallet.