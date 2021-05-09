Hikvision Wind Portable SSD – fast and light

The Hikvision Wind Series Portable SSD is a sleek storage drive offering fast speeds for multimedia users, gamers, and professionals.

Its small and lightweight design makes it easy to slip into your laptop bag, briefcase, handbag, or backpack, and take along to your next meeting or on a holiday trip.

It measures 112mm long and 37mm wide, with a thickness of just 10mm.

The drive’s name is derived from its feather-like weight, tipping the scale at just 55g.

Transfer speeds

Its overall look may remind some of a large USB flash drive, but don’t let that fool you, as it offers much faster data transfers than your typical thumb drive.

With a Type-C USB 3.1 port, it supports data transfers of up to 5Gbps, or between 450 and 500 MB/s.

When used in conjunction with a compatible port, it can therefore transfer files like those mentioned below in these times:

2-hour Full HD movie (2.4GB) – Less than 5 seconds

1,000 192kbps MP3 songs (4.3GB) – Less than 10 seconds

2-hour 4K movie at 30fps (41GB) – Around 1 minute and 20 seconds

AAA video game (60GB) – Around 2 minutes

The unit we were provided with offered 256GB of storage, a size which is ideally suited for content creators who have to work with multimedia in the field.

In our own tests, moving a 3.5GB file to the drive took just 15 seconds on our Huawei MateBook D14 laptop while using a USB 3.0 port.

Sizes and colour

The Hikvision Wind Portable SSD is available in capacities of up to 2TB.

This higher capacity will be great for gamers who need larger storage for their gaming consoles, at a time when AAA titles are exceeding 150GB in size.

The drive is available in either black or grey, both of which come with a small light to indicate when the drive is in use.

The package includes a USB-C to USB-A cable, making it easy to connect to a wide variety of devices – such as laptops, TVs, desktops, and consoles.

Buy now

The Hikvision Wind Series Portable SSD is available from these stores:

Below are images of the Hikvision Wind Portable 256GB SSD.