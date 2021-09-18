ASUS VivoBook 14 — Portable powerhouse

The ASUS VivoBook 14 is a stylish, portable laptop that offers remarkable performance for its price.

It is therefore ideal for professionals who are looking for a sleek laptop with decent hardware.

This was our assessment after ASUS sent MyBroadband its VivoBook 14 for review.

Aesthetics and features

The ASUS VivoBook 14 is a slim laptop that is easy to transport, measuring 17.9mm thick and weighing 1.4kg.

It features the ASUS NanoEdge thin-bezel display and a 178-degree wide-viewing angle so you can get immersed in its full HD graphics.

The display is housed within a sturdy aluminium frame, allowing you to confidently transport your laptop around with you.

ASUS has also fitted the VivoBook 14 with a backlit keyboard that is a breeze to type on, even when working in dim environments, and incorporated an LED-illuminated numeric pad into the touchpad for your number-crunching tasks.

When it comes to the chassis, the ASUS VivoBook 14 is outfitted with a variety of ports, including three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm combo jack, an HDMI port, and a MicroSD card slot.

Our review unit was an Indie Black colour, but you can get your VivoBook 14 in Hearty Gold or Transparent Silver, too.

Hardware and performance

The ASUS VivoBook 14 is kitted out with capable hardware to provide the power you need for your daily work.

It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that offers a maximum turbo frequency of 4.70GHz, so it does not break a sweat with intensive tasks.

Additionally, the processor can run efficiently enough to ensure your high-capacity battery lasts all day.

It also has an integrated Iris Xe GPU for graphics-intensive tasks such as content creation or gaming.

Specifications and availability

The ASUS VivoBook 14 is available for R16,999 in South Africa.

Specifications of the ASUS VivoBook 14 and a selection of photos are displayed below.

ASUS VivoBook 14 Display 14-inch (1920 x 1080) Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core i7, 2.8GHz RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 (3200MHz) Storage Up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x Micro SD, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm combo jack Battery 3-cell, 42Whr Size 324 x 215 x 17.9 mm Weight 1.40kg

The VivoBook K413e was provided by ASUS for this review.