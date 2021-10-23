ASUS VivoBook Pro 14X OLED — Best display I have ever used

The impressive ASUS VivoBook Pro 14X OLED is coming to South Africa in early November.

Its dedicated graphics and colour-accurate display make it perfect for content creators, while high-end specs offer performance fit for any use.

ASUS sent us a VivoBook Pro 14X OLED laptop to review, and we loved its display in particular.

Vibrant display

The 14-inch display is where the VivoBook Pro 14X OLED shines. From its resolution and brightness to its fast response time, this display is impressive.

The moment you power it up, the ASUS VivoBook Pro 14X OLED’s 600-nit screen grabs your attention, as it is more than double the brightness of the average laptop.

Furthermore, the OLED display presents an outstanding 2.8K resolution in a 16:10 form factor with slim bezels. Combined with a 0.2ms response time (that’s up to 50 times faster than the average laptop display) as well as a 90Hz refresh rate, you are guaranteed an extremely smooth viewing experience.

Additionally, a 100% DCI-P3 and 133% sRGB colour gamut with PANTONE validation afford the VivoBook Pro 14X OLED a highly colour-accurate, cinema-grade display.

Potent performance

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 14X OLED is powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU, making this laptop ideal for content creators, gamers, or anyone doing graphics-intensive tasks.

This is complemented by an 11th-generation, quad-core Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of high-speed 3,200MHz RAM to deliver superior performance.

Its generously sized, ultra-fast 1TB SSD is also great for creators with large storage needs and ensures no bottlenecking in performance.

Awesome features and design

This hardware is encased within a slim and lightweight chassis that features a dual-fan system for impeccable cooling.

The chassis also hosts a backlit keyboard and a large, smooth-textured touchpad which features an ASUS DialPad virtual interface for intuitive control of your creative tools.

Additionally, a handy fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power key, and the webcam is equipped with a privacy shutter for security purposes.

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 14X OLED will be available from Computer Mania at R26,999.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 14X OLED Display 14-inch OLED, 2,880 x 1,800, 90Hz Operating System Windows 10 Pro Processor Up to Intel Core i7-11370H, 3.30GHz, 12M cache RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 (3,200MHz) Storage Up to 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB 3.2, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x Micro SD, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm combo jack, 1 x DC-in Speakers Harman Kardon Battery 3-cell, 63Wh Size 317.4 x 228.5 x 179.0 mm Weight 1.45kg

This review unit was provided by ASUS.

