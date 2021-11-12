Best media streaming box for the price — Mecool KM2

The Mecool KM2 media box uses powerful hardware to provide a high-end entertainment and streaming experience for an excellent price.

It has 2GB of DDR4 RAM and a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, making operation of the device smooth and seamless.

The Google-certified streaming box is currently available from several retailers, including Takealot, Loot, and GeeWiz.

Crisp viewing experience

The Mecool KM2 media box offers streaming in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR10 and HDR10+ support.

This allows it to make the most of ultra-high-definition content on services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Running Android TV 10 out of the box, the Mecool KM2 also lets you stream content to your TV from your mobile device using its built-in Google Chromecast feature.

Sleek design

The Mecool KM2 contains powerful hardware in a sleek package, measuring 110 x 110 x 24.05 mm, with a great selection of ports.

The contemporary white box offers an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.0 and 2.0 port, a MicroSD slot, and a SPDIF audio connection to link with your audio equipment.

For wireless connectivity, the Mecool KM2 includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. For a more stable connection it providers a 100Mbps Ethernet port.

The remote offers easy access to YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video, with a logical and convenient layout.

Impressive performance

The Mecool KM2 offers solid performance.

Its second-generation Amlogic S905X processor, the Amlogic S905X2-B, distinguishes it from most streaming boxes available in South Africa.

The quad-core processor can run at frequencies of 1.8GHz, which, combined with its 2GB DDR4 RAM, makes navigation smooth and prevents hanging.

Supplied by Syntech to major retailers, the Mecool KM2 is sold at a recommended retail price of R1,139.

Takealot is currently offering the impressive streaming box for R994.

The device’s specifications are provided below.

Mecool KM2 Media Player Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android TV 10 Processor Amlogic S905X2-B RAM 2GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x SD Card Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, 10/100 Ethernet Dimensions 110 x 110 x 24.05 mm

