Grandstream Enterprise Indoor Wi-Fi 6 Access Point — Great performance in a compact package

The Grandstream Enterprise Indoor Wi-Fi 6 ceiling access point offers excellent connectivity for professional environments and is a breeze to set up and use.

This was our finding after testing the GWN7664 model, which was sent to us by leading ICT distributor MiRO.

Setting up the GWN7664 proved easy and only required a PoE cable and router to connect the access point.

The access point bracket is mounted to a wall or a ceiling using several screws, and the access port is then securely hooked onto the bracket.

The GWN7664 features a sleek and modern design that will suit any interior on the wall or ceiling, and can be placed in a wide range of different spots without fear of causing an obstruction.

The access point can easily be unhooked from the bracket if you need to change a cable or check the default access codes on its back, too, thanks to its practical design.

Hooking it up

Once you’ve set up the bracket and used the PoE cable to connect the access point to your router, you’ll need to configure the device to use your preferred settings.

This is done by using the access point’s SSID to access a specific webpage with a unique code, which is supplied.

Once there, you’ll log in using the default access details on the back of the Grandstream access point – after which you can change the default name, network’s password, and set download and upload limits for any connection.

Performance

Once we had configured the Grandstream AP, we tested the access point’s performance – and were really impressed with what it offered.

Our testing process involved transferring large files between two devices using its network, and the access point maintained solid download and upload speeds throughout this process.

Notably, these speeds remained consistent even when we moved quite far away from the access point – allowing us to download and upload files at good speeds even while 25 metres away.

According to Grandstream, the GWN7664 can cover much larger areas than this – its range is up to 175 metres – so it is a great option for even the largest rooms, venues, and multi-floor buildings.

It can support over 750 concurrent Wi-Fi client devices and provides up to 3.55Gbps aggregate wireless throughput and 3.5Gbps aggregate wired throughput. This is thanks to its dual-band 4×4:4 MU-MIMO technology.

The GWN7664 even boasts built-in security features like anti-hacking secure booting and critical data protection that is powered by digital signatures.

GWN.Cloud

Grandstream also offers a powerful cloud-based platform, GWN.Cloud allows you to manage and monitor your access points from anywhere.

We visited www.gwn.cloud/login and signed into the system after filling out a few simple data fields.

The system gave us lots of valuable data, including the number of offline and online access points, the number of devices connected to these access points, and the bandwidth usage of these devices.

You can also go into greater detail on each access point, SSID, and client device, and there are many more features that provide other useful information depending on your requirements.

We were impressed with the platform’s comprehensive functionality, the large amount of data it provides, and how simple it was to use.

It would be advantageous if you are running several small offices, or if you have provided your work-from-home employees with access points and want to monitor their Internet usage.

Build a mesh network

You can create a powerful mesh network covering even the largest offices if you own several of these access points.

This is an excellent option if you want redundancy for your existing WLAN network or if you cannot handle the costly and complex process of implementing an entire WLAN.

Using Grandstream access points to build a mesh network is easy – the entire network can be up and running in just a few hours. You can continually add new access points to the network for superior scalability.

We believe that using the GWM 7664 as part of a mesh network is one of its best use cases as it offers robust connectivity and is easy to implement wherever needed.

Ideal access point for businesses

The GWN7664 is a sleek, easy-to-set-up access point that offers excellent coverage and performance while remaining elegant and compact in its design.

If you’re looking for an access point for your office or a larger campus or building, the Grandstream GWN7664 is an excellent option.

Grandstream’s entire range of Wi-Fi 5 and wi-Fi 6 access points are available from MiRO’s online store or any regional branch.

Browse their comprehensive Wi-Fi solutions here or contact their sales team at [email protected]. Alternatively, you can call (or WhatsApp) them on 012 657 0960.