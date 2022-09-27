Aqara — More than just a smart home security system

Leading ICT Distributor MiRO sells the Aqara range of smart home devices in South Africa and sent us their latest products to review.

We were impressed with how easy it was to set the devices up and get them working and the range of unique intelligent benefits available.

We detail our experience with each Aqara smart home device we tested below.

Aqara Hub M1S

The Aqara Hub M1S is an essential device in the Aqara smart home ecosystem, as it connects all your sensors and alerts you to issues detected by your system.

We found that this connectivity was consistently stable thanks to the M1S’s Zigbee 3.0 support – which transmits the best possible wireless signal to your sensors.

The Hub M1S connects to your existing WiFi network and support the latest Zigbee 3.0 protocol for improved stability, compatibility, and responsiveness.

Aqara has spared no detail when building this device, and it comes with a 2-watt speaker that will provide loud and clear alerts – complete with various selectable ringtones.

Setting up the M1S was as simple as plugging it in and linking it to the Aqara app on our smartphone.

Aqara Camera Hub G2HG Pro

The G2HG Pro is a powerful hub that combines an ultra-wide-angle 1080p camera with the functionality to replace the M1S as your network’s primary hub.

It is a new addition to the Aqara line-up and supports up to 128 Aqara sensors and controllers – making it perfect for large homes and offices.

The G2HG Pro has a strong magnet that lets you attach it to metal surfaces, while its iron wall mount allows for easy installation on almost any other material.

We found that setting up these iron wall mounts was a smooth task, and once set up. The G2H2 worked brilliantly both as a system hub and as a camera.

Aqara Sensors

Aqara offers a wide range of sensors that link with your preferred hub to form the perfect home security system.

We tried out sensors that sends alerts whenever your doors and windows are opened or closed, as well as motion sensors that detect movements in your home.

You can also set up a temperature and humidity sensor that can connect to your air conditioners (AC) which will automatically turn on the AC whenever the temperature dips or surpasses the required level.

There is also a sensor to detect water leaks that can be dropped into your geyser drip tray to act as an early warning system for geyser issues — we were incredibly impressed by how diverse Aqara’s sensor range is.

You can then choose from a range of controllers, which provide additional functionality to your home system. This includes the Wireless Mini Switch, which can act as a doorbell or a panic button.

It worked seamlessly, and we think it is a must-add to create a robust smart home ecosystem.

Overall impressions

All of the Aqara devices we tested were easy to set up and install, thanks to the Aqara smartphone app and included mounting mechanisms.

While the security features on Aqara stand out, the striking features were the intelligent devices that can be seamlessly added to an existing network, creating more convenience and autonomy for the user.

Whether you want to automate your curtains opening and closing, monitor air temperature in your newborn’s room, or simply track movements inside your home. The Aqara system turned out to be so much more than a smart security system.

Click here to learn more about Aqara products.

Aqara’s entire range of smart home devices can be purchased from MiRO’s online store or any regional branch. The range is also available from a multitude of online and brick-and-mortar retails stores in South Africa.

Browse their comprehensive IoT and Smart Home solutions here or contact their sales team at [email protected]. Alternatively, you can call (or WhatsApp) them on 012 657 0960.

Now read: FNB Connect launches big LTE data deals and Ring home security devices