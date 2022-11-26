We made compost in just a few hours with the iCompost – Here’s how it works

The iCompost offers the perfect way to transform your food waste into high-quality compost in just a few hours.

All you have to do is insert your waste after cooking into this electric composter, and it will run an efficient, quiet, and odourless process that you can leave going overnight.

In the morning, you will wake up to rich compost that you can use for your plants and gardens.

iCompost provided us with a review unit to test, and we were very impressed with what it offers.

How the iCompost works

Using the iCompost was a simple three-step process.

First, we took food waste from our office kitchen and placed it in the iCompost’s 2-litre grinder bucket.

We then added 100ml of water and four teaspoons of iCompost Activator, and closed its lid.

Finally, we pressed the “Start” button and let the iCompost go to work.

This quiet and odourless composting usually takes between four to six hours, so we think it would be best to start the process in the evening and let it run overnight.

Once complete, the iCompost shifted into a storage mode to keep the freshly-made compost in great condition.

When we were ready to use it, we pulled out the grinder bucket and directly poured our generous batch of quickly-created compost onto our plants.

The entire process of us clearing up the food waste, putting it in the iCompost, and turning it on took under 5 minutes.

Taking the compost out and pouring it over our plants was equally quick and easy.

Advantages of the iCompost

We found using the iCompost to be a pleasure, thanks not only to its speed and ease-of-use — but its prioritisation of a hygienic experience, too.

The iCompost comes with a carbon filter designed to nullify bad smells. This filter works well, as we didn’t notice any odours from our test unit – even while it was running.

The iCompost also uses a UV sterilisation light to kill any harmful diseases that could exist within the plant waste, and the machine is dishwasher-friendly, too.

We were also impressed to find just how power efficient the iCompost is — it draws no more than R2.00 of energy.

This power efficiency is particularly important in South Africa, with its ever-rising electricity prices.

Get your iCompost

If you keep plants at home or tend a garden, the iCompost will make an excellent addition to your gardening toolkit.

It provides regular access to high-quality, free compost — and is available for purchase from the iCompost website.

Click here to get your iCompost.