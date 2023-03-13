MyBroadband tested Bidorbuy’s R30 standard shipping with impressive results

BoB Group recently launched a new R30 standard shipping option, which many sellers on the Bidorbuy platform have started using.

Bidorbuy sent MyBroadband a voucher to buy some items and test the new shipping option.

We ordered from two different stores with standard shipping and found the service impressive.

Our first order contained a power supply and a rewritable RFID card from the same store.

We were happy to see the items combined for shipping, allowing us to pay for one delivery, but this may depend on the specific seller on the marketplace.

The store estimated that the items would be ready to ship within three business days. Since we’re located in a main centre, shipping could take another three business days.

While this is slower than many other online stores, it is perfectly fine for a budget shipping option.

The second order was a 2.5Gbps PCI-E card from a different store. Once again, Bidorbuy gave a six-business-day delivery estimate.

We placed and paid for both orders at around 08:00 Monday to give them a fair test without a weekend interfering with delivery.

Much to our surprise, the parcel from the second order arrived at 11:37 on the same Monday morning.

A courier delivered the second parcel the following morning at 09:31.

Deliveries were handled by Internet Express, allowing us to track the orders as soon as they were collected.

We often use Bidorbuy to find rare small items or electronics, as there is a vast range of sellers with many items we could not find in local stores.

Often, these items only have shipping options that are more expensive than the item itself, which makes us think twice about ordering, but the R30 standard delivery should solve this problem.

Not all the sellers on Bidorbuy offer this option yet, but there were more than 100,000 items available in the store with this inexpensive shipping, which covers most categories well.