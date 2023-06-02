Synology DiskStation – “Nothing short of a game-changer”

Synology recently sent MyBroadband several of its popular DiskStation NAS devices, including the DS223, DS723+, and DS923+.

The leading storage brand wanted us to give these NAS devices to a few lucky forum members to review.

These reviewers collated their opinions of their entire user experience – including setup, software, and hardware – and posted their final reviews on the MyBroadband Forum.

In return, Synology generously allowed these forum members to keep their DiskStation NAS devices.

We have provided abridged versions of each forum review below.

RedViking – Synology DS223 and Synology Photos

Pros:

Fairly Affordable if you have existing drives

Portable

Fast

Easy to set up

Very Quiet

Free premium software and applications

Cons:

Drives not included (additional storage costs)

Synology Cloud Storage expensive for Home Usage

Subject Recognition (Previously Available in Synology Moments) feature not included in Synology Photos

People Album Recognition AI could be better

Setup and Installation

The installation of my two spare drives was straightforward and did not require any extra tools. After the drives were installed, I connected the Synology to my local network using the Ethernet cable it came with and switched it on.

I then navigated to find.synology.com from my laptop which was connected to the same network and began the Setup process. This process was relatively fast, taking roughly the same amount of time as making a homemade cappuccino with freshly roasted beans and steamed goat’s milk.

Next, I created a new account, then formatted and set up the drive volumes.

Synology Photos

I then installed Synology Photos from the Package Center, which was also a quick and easy process. I also installed Synology Photos on my Android device.

On my Android device I enabled Automatic Photo Backup and this immediately began uploading all of my photos and videos to my Synology NAS, and I was able to create custom albums by manually tagging my photos to easily identify them when using the search function.

Conclusion

Overall, the Synology DS223 is a great choice for those looking for an easy-to-use and feature-rich NAS device to organise, backup and view Photos and Videos from all devices, and it can do so much more!

AfricanTech – Synology DS723+ and Private Cloud

Installation and Setup

Drives are easy to fit, I popped out a tray, slotted a spare 1TB 3.5” drive, powered up, found the device on the network using Synology Assistant on PC, which launches a Web Browser Welcome Screen. The GUI’s built-in wizard guides you through the setup process.

Setup and installation of the built-in packages and software were completed in approximately 20 minutes.

I installed the iOS app, entered the QuickConnect Domain Name created during setup, and signed in with a Username assigned to the account – voila! – instant access to all the files I’d shared on the NAS drive.

iOS Synology Drive App

I now have my own Private Cloud that can be accessed from anywhere and at any time (the equivalent of having a private Dropbox / Google Drive) – the only requirement being an internet connection (tested this by signing in on iPad via 5G – it was seamless).

The power and convenience of having your own Private Cloud were driven home when I was able to quickly add a friend as a User (his username and login credentials were automatically emailed to him via a wizard-driven Gmail integration) in order to share a 140MB file that was too large to email. All he had to do was browse to https://quickconnect.to, enter the QuickConnect ID I supplied him with, and he was able to log in and access the file.

Conclusion

The DS723+ lives up to its promise of providing you with your own Private Cloud and then some!

Overall, the private cloud capabilities offer a robust and secure solution for managing, sharing and storing data. The system provides an easy-to-use interface on all the devices it runs on (PC, Laptop, Tablet, Phone), granular permission controls, and strong security features and making it an ideal choice for individuals and organisations seeking a private cloud storage solution.

ld13 – Synology DS923+

Unboxing the Synology DS923+

Unboxing the DS923+ was a magical experience, akin to unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning. I admired its sturdy yet elegant design, feeling reassured that this NAS would soon become my office’s beating heart, semi-(re)placing my DS220+.

Setting Up the DS923+

The setup process was surprisingly smooth, in stark contrast to my photography and editing skills. I easily inserted a few drives, and just like that, the DS923+ came to life. I effortlessly created a couple of volumes, and the adventure began:

Delving into the DS923+, I was struck by the Synology Active Backup feature for SaaS integration. It was nothing short of a game-changer. With it, I could safeguard the server(s), my DS220+, and precious tenant data on Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and even our virtual servers—all without breaking the bank on license renewals and recurring fees. The peace of mind it brought was simply priceless.

Key Features I Loved

Navigating the user-friendly DSM operating system was an absolute breeze.

The desktop icons and intuitive interface gave me a sense of command over my own mini data metropolis.

My wife can log in and get her Plex fix and at the same time my colleague from work could be restoring an accidental deletion – an absolute win in my book.

Final Thoughts

This NAS device has become an indispensable ally at home and at the office, providing an all-in-one storage, backup, and business security I’d always longed for. It’s the media server/plex at home, and the backup to the backup at work. Its allure lies not just in its powerful performance but also its intuitive design and seamless SaaS platform integration.

Bradley Prior – Synology DS723+ and Private Cloud

During my years at MyBroadband, I have set up and used several Synology DiskStations, and it is always a fun experience.

This was no different with the Synology DS723+ – a nifty and compact DiskStation that holds up to 18TB across two HDD bays and two M.2 SSD slots.

I installed a Synology Enterprise HAT5300-4T 4TB 3.5-inch SATA HDD, used DS Finder to search for the NAS, and installed the latest version of DSM through my browser.

I then chose a name for my NAS, created an admin account, created a QuickConnect ID, and soon I was staring at my DiskStation main window.

My own private cloud

With everything ready to go, I installed a few of Synology’s native apps from the Package Centre on my NAS – one of which was Synology Drive Server.

This enabled me to create my own private cloud that I could use to back up each of my devices – or, if it had been our intent, all the devices in our office.

To begin the backup process, I installed the Synology Drive Client directly on Windows and logged into my NAS using my QuickConnect ID.

It then allowed me to set backups on a customised schedule or choose to sync files in real-time, and I could share files directly from my computer and restore historical versions if I accidentally corrupted or deleted a file.

Synology Drive also offered extensive collaboration abilities through “team folders” – all I needed to do was provide my co-workers with the login details.

Here’s what I particularly enjoyed during this review: