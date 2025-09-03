Synology DiskStation DS925+ reviews — “This NAS has earned its place in my lab”

Synology recently partnered with MyBroadband to give a few lucky members of the MyBroadband Forum community several Synology DiskStation DS925+ units for review.

MyBroadband provided these DiskStations to forum members, and equipped them with 4x 4TB Synology hard drives each, giving the reviewers the chance to test the devices and share their first-hand opinions.

Each forum reviewer documented their journey with their DS925+, from the initial setup to exploring the software features.

They shared these reviews on the MyBroadband Forum, offering genuine insights into what it’s like to own and use a Synology DiskStation.

As a thank-you, Synology allowed the reviewers to hold onto their NAS devices after the project, making the experience even more rewarding.

Synology is a computer hardware company founded 25 years ago in Taiwan that specialises in network-attached storage (NAS) appliances.

Its product ranges are named DiskStation for desktop models, FlashStation for all-flash models, and RackStation for rack-mount models.

According to Synology, it has over thirteen million installations, tens of thousands of channel partners, and six branches worldwide.

“At its very core, our mission is to manage and protect the world’s data. Synology uniquely enables every business to manage, secure, and protect their data wherever access is needed,” it says.

Launched in the MENA region on 23 April 2025, the Synology DiskStation DS925+ is designed for professionals and businesses seeking high performance and reliable data management.

“The 4-bay Plus Series models inherited over one million installations and have always been among our most widely-adopted products,” Synology said.

“Not only are they favoured by professionals, but also deployed by enterprises in remote and branch environments as edge servers. For this reason, we’ve designed the DS925+ to deliver business-grade performance and reliability.”

The reviews from MyBroadband’s forum members were positive, highlighting the device’s powerful functionality backed by Synology’s user-friendly software.

Condensed versions of these reviews are reproduced below.

My_King’s review

Would I recommend it?

Without a doubt. It’s clean, reliable, and just works — no drama, no duct tape solutions.

I’ve used different NAS devices over the years — some solid, some… less so. Fun to tinker with, maybe, but not always dependable when it counts.

These days, I’m all about peace of mind. I want my data available, my backups running on schedule, and my drives spinning without sounding like a jet engine warming up. This NAS delivers all of that — and then some.

This device is proper lekker — and right now, it’s being put through its paces!

What I Like about the Synology DS925+:

DSM is a gem — feels like a proper OS, not a web panel. No Linux-fu required.

Massive app library — Docker, media servers, sync tools, even light VM hosting.

Azure sync just works — no hacks, no hiccups.

Private cloud, done right — Synology Drive replaces OneDrive for me: no subscriptions, no limits, no nags.

Snapshots FTW — broke a config? Roll it back in seconds.

Quiet operation — it hums quietly in the background.

Security — Synology takes security seriously, and as soon as the initial setup is complete, “Enable MFA.”

Built-in VM support — great for small services or testing ideas.

Compact & efficient — doesn’t hog power or shelf space.

Future-proof networking — dual 2.5GbE ports ready for lab upgrades.

Click here to read Part 1 and Part 2 of My_King’s full review.

Xyler’s review

Unboxing the DS925+ was straightforward. Installing the drives was toolless yet sturdy, with vibration-dampening rubbers ensuring a snug fit. From first power-up, the NAS detected instantly on my network.

My main task was migrating data from my HPE Microserver to the DS925+, and beforehand seemed like the most difficult. I had four NFS shares accessible from a Raspberry Pi 5, and with the same credentials, the DS925+ mapped them instantly. After that, I initiated the copy process.

Once the migration was complete, I mapped my Raspberry Pi to stream directly from the DS instead of the Microserver. With that, the Microserver officially retired, and my media and storage setup now consists of just the Raspberry Pi and the DS925+. It’s far more energy-efficient, easier to manage, and significantly less noisy — a huge upgrade over the old, power-hungry system.

What I liked most about the DS925+:

Toolless drive installation with sturdy vibration-dampening design

Quick and intuitive DSM setup with a helpful countdown screen

Extremely fast and reliable data migration with conflict handling

QuickConnect for seamless remote management from anywhere

Synology Drive software linking across devices made easy

Loaded with configurable features, all accessible through the GUI

Professional build quality and design

Energy-efficient and quiet, perfect for media and storage management

Reliable performance under real-world workloads

Intuitive volume creation and management

Synology’s Container Manager is powerful and easy to use

Overall it took me less than an hour to fire it up, configure and initiate the data migration service, apart from the day-long copy process, this setup was extremely fast.

Click here to read Xyler’s full review.

TedLasso’s review

My Thoughts on the Synology DS925+ Hardware​

I find the Synology DS925+ to be both powerful and flexible as a NAS, with support for four internal drives. The sleek design and the ability to dim the LEDs are details I genuinely appreciate — especially since I don’t hide my NAS away.

Being able to upgrade the memory to 32GB is a big plus for me, particularly because I plan to run lots of Docker containers to replace some point solutions such as PiHoles, Photo Management software, etc.

Setting up the DS925+​

Setting up the DS925+ is a straightforward process, starting with assigning a fixed IP address (cos I am OCD and need to know where to find critical network infrastructure) and installing the latest DSM version. The initial setup is quick, taking less than 10 minutes to get the device up and running.

Synology Quick Connect is awesome. It automatically punches a hole through your firewall so you can use the Synology apps to have secure remote access to your NAS via the Synology apps.

My Personal Biggest takeaways​

I loved going back to basics after such a long time. I had to be reminded about Network 101, Change Management 101, etc. It’s given me a new appreciation for the challenge I will have.

I had thought consolidating all the data onto a NAS that I control would alleviate many of my problems including long-term subscription costs that I pay. But I didn’t ask my users (aka customers) what they thought. I have realised, by asking them to use my solution, I will have broken their ways of working in that iCloud/Google/OneDrive that just ‘work’ seamlessly in the background for them and they don’t need to be tech geeks.

Considering that many of those that I ‘support’ are in other countries, I will become the single point of failure if something happens to the NAS and I don’t have the backups of the backups! I need to be sure that I am protecting their data as they usually expect with their Apple/Google/Microsoft subscriptions — ironically which I pay for!! Synology does a great job on the security and access part via Quick Connect, but change management is going to have to go through its processes. At least for my immediate family — we will move to Synology Photos or one of the other solutions I have found.

My partner asked what she would need to do if something happens to me, and that’s when I realised just like my home assistant, etc. — without me, they would be in a pretty big world of pain, so I need to re-think my approach in some ways and have a proper DRP/BCP plan in place.

Click here to read TedLasso’s full review.

BCoetzer’s review

Let me start with a confession: I’m a shameless hoarder. At least, in a digital sense. Not the organised kind with labelled folders and perfectly managed files. The bad kind.

The “I’ll sort it out later” kind, who backs up backups, doesn’t delete anything, and ends up with endless file duplicates and versions.

As a result, I’ve accumulated terabytes and terabytes of external hard drives over the years, filled several cloud storage accounts, and currently still have files scattered across multiple computers of various ages.

The solution

For someone like me — who knows the importance of backups but hates the pain of managing them — the DS925+ offers a secure and simple solution once it’s up and running.

Synology Drive made this part surprisingly painless.

It works a lot like Dropbox or Google Drive — I can set it to sync between my PC and NAS in real time (two-way sync), set continuous, manual, or scheduled backups, or just upload any files at any time.

A little bit of management

Now, for the first time in years, I know exactly where my data is, and I’m not worried about losing anything.

Everything’s automated, secured, and centralised. It’s like having my own mini cloud – except I don’t have to pay monthly fees, I’m not at the mercy of third-party providers, and I have complete control.

If you’re the kind of person who has backups of backups and still feels like nothing is truly safe, the Synology DS925+ might just be your sanity-saver.

Click here to read BCoetzer’s full review.