The PCBuilder MONET Creator PC review — A do-it-all computer for creative minds

The PCBuilder Ryzen 7 9700X MONET Windows 11 Creator PC is the complete package for creatives who need a computer to match their grand ideas.

This build comes with a Ryzen 7 9700X processor, 32GB RAM, and an RTX 5060Ti 16GB graphics card, a combination that offers stellar performance even when running the most intensive creative apps and programs.

These components are housed in an ASUS ProArt PA401 Wood Edition ATX Gaming Chassis with an elegant tempered glass side panel and a unique ash wood front panel.

The Ryzen 7 9700X MONET Windows 11 Creator PC is assembled by PCBuilder in partnership with ASUS and is available for R44,999.

We got the chance to put this build through its paces and were impressed with its performance in whatever tasks we gave it.

Our experience with the machine is summarised below.

Technical overview

PCBuilder has spared no expense with this impressive build, equipping it with all the cutting-edge components needed for the intensive programs creatives use in their work and hobbies.

This build is centred around the Ryzen 7 9700X, a powerful processor with eight cores and clock speeds of up to 5.5GHz, and two 16GB high-speed Patriot DDR5 RAM sticks.

The build’s ASUS B650 Chipset AM5 ATX Motherboard also has a total of four DIMM slots, which leaves room for substantial RAM upgrades if needed.

An ASUS GeForce RTX 5060Ti 16GB GDDR7 Graphics Card and a Crucial Gen5 1TB NVMe Solid State Drive (SSD) round out the build.

It should also be highlighted that the build comes with an ASUS Prime LC 240 ARGB Liquid CPU Cooler for enhanced cooling capabilities.

This liquid cooler has a 240mm radiator and two 120mm fans, which we found kept the PC from ever running hot.

The liquid cooling is also quieter than conventional fans, which we appreciated when testing the PC.

We found that the combination of these components offered impressive performance and allowed us to run most creative software and even intensive games comfortably.

For editing software such as Blender, the fast RAM and powerful SSD proved especially valuable when loading larger files.

Testing and performance

The PCBuilder Ryzen 7 9700X MONET Windows 11 Creator PC came with a Windows 11 operating system, which we installed and then immediately benchmarked this PC setup.

For our tests, we used three separate tools for measuring the different components: Cinebench R23, CrystalDiskMark, and PassMark.

We used Cinebench R23 to test its processor, and it scored a staggering 19,587.

According to the tool’s ranking, this makes this processor the third-highest performer among all multi-core processors.

CrystalDiskMark was used to measure the build’s SSD, finding that it achieved a 13,700 Mbps read speed and a 10,300 Mbps write speed.

This exceptional score ensures that loading and storing data will take place seamlessly in all your creative apps.

Lastly, we used PassMark to corroborate the results of the aforementioned testing platforms.

The build’s CPU scored within the 93rd percentile of computers worldwide with a score of 37,105 compared to the global average of 16,483.

Testing also revealed that the build’s high-speed Patriot DDR5 RAM was in the 78th percentile, and its SSD was in the 99th percentile.

This exceptional result was further validated by our testing of intensive tools, such as Blender, where we saw little to no bottlenecking or drops in performance.

We also tested out some design work, and found that loading, editing, importing, and exporting files was all absolutely seamless.

Along with the intensive editing software, we tested a few popular video games, such as Call of Duty, Marvel Rivals, and Apex Legends. We found that the build could run these titles smoothly and with high graphics levels.

This makes the PCBuilder Ryzen 7 9700X MONET Windows 11 Creator PC a great choice for those looking for a workstation that handles all their creative tasks, while still able to support their gaming exploits.

Final thoughts

If you want a high-performance PC for creative pursuits at a competitive price, you should choose PCBuilder’s Ryzen 7 9700X MONET Windows 11 Creator PC.

Thanks to its cutting-edge components and high performance, it exceeds expectations for a PC in its price bracket and can handle almost anything you can throw at it.

Click here to learn more about the PCBuilder Ryzen 7 9700X MONET Windows 11 Creator PC.