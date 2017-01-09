New 3D graphene is 10-times stronger than steel

MIT researchers have created a 3D graphene structure that is 5% as dense as steel and 10-times as strong.

The researchers started with a computer model of the small structure, then 3D printed the graphene diatomic cubes.

“In its two-dimensional form, graphene is thought to be the strongest of all known materials,” said MIT.

“The new findings show that the crucial aspect of the new 3D forms has more to do with their unusual geometrical configuration than with the material itself, which suggests that similar strong, lightweight materials could be made from a variety of materials by creating similar geometric features,” it said.

The video below shows the 3D graphene structure under a pressure test.