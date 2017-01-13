New CEO for South African Space Agency

South African space strategist and policy maker Dr Valanathan Munsami has been appointed CEO of the SA National Space Agency (Sansa).

“Dr Munsami takes the helm following an impactful past in shaping South Africa’s space science landscape,” Sansa said on its website on Thursday.

Munsami takes over from Dr Sandile Malinga, who left Sansa in August 2016, five years after being appointed to the post as its inaugural CEO and board member.

Munsami held a number of positions within the Department of Science and Technology. His most recent appointment in the department was in February 2016, as its chief science and technology representative.

Munsami currently chairs the African Union Space Working Group, which developed the African space policy and strategy that was approved in January 2016.

As the chief specialist for astronomy during his time at the Department of Science and Technology, Munsami was involved in developing a national multi-wavelength astronomy strategy.

He had a wealth of knowledge and experience in space science, technology, innovation and government policy, Sansa said.

