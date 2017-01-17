Last man to walk on the moon dies at 82

Retired United States Navy captain and astronaut Eugene Cernan has died at 82.

Cernan was the commander of the final manned Apollo mission in 1972 and was the last astronaut to walk on the surface of the moon.

He was also the second American astronaut to walk in space when he conducted an EVA during the Gemini 9A mission in 1966.

Cernan spent over 23 days in space during his career, including three EVAs on the moon.

“We leave as we came, and, God willing, we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind,” said Cernan at the end of the Apollo 17 mission.

NASA confirmed that Cernan died on 16 January 2017.