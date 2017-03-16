Watch declassified nuclear bomb explosions online

Videos of nuclear bomb tests conducted by the United States between 1945 and 1992 have been declassified and are now available on YouTube.

The videos are the declassified films of tests conducted by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

The laboratory has uploaded 64 videos to its YouTube channel.

Two of the videos are posted below – one of which features a bomb detonation, and the other an interview with weapons physicist Greg Spriggs.