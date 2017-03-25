5 companies that will sell you a ticket to space

A recent revival of interest in space travel has made commercial space flight a reality for the wealthy and adventurous.

Companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin have become major driving forces behind space exploration and the advancement of rocket design.

These companies monetise spaceflight by offering solutions such as SpaceX’s partnership with Iridium to provide the launch platform for its global satellite Internet network.

These companies also offer commercial flights, and although it is prohibitively expensive for most tourists, rich clientele can take a trip around the moon for a fee.

Below are five companies that will sell you a return trip into space.

Virgin Galactic Orbit

Space tourists can book a flight on Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo for around $250,000.

Celebrities and scientists have booked a trip on the spacecraft, although SpaceShipTwo is currently not ready for commercial flight.

The vehicle is launched during suborbital flight and is delivered to its launch altitude by Virgin Galactic’s White Knight 2 dual-hull aircraft.

SpaceX

SpaceX has agreed to fly a pair of tourists around the moon in 2018.

No price was mentioned, but the company said the tourists have paid a significant deposit for the mission.

SpaceX will use a Dragon 2 spacecraft and Falcon Heavy rocket for the 2018 mission.

While Virgin’s spaceflight project only sees tourists reach lower Earth orbit, SpaceX has agreed to transport the pair into deep space – marking the first human return to deep space in 45 years.

Blue Origin

Blue Origin offers any applicants the opportunity to sign up for a journey into lower Earth orbit.

The company’s website outlines its astronaut experience, which involves a day of training followed by a brief jaunt over the Kármán line into space.

Blue Origin has not announced pricing or a launch timetable for its programme, but you can sign up for updates.

Space Adventures

Space Adventures was founded in 1998 with the vision of providing opportunities for space tourism.

The company partners with various launch providers and programmes to send private citizens into space and allow them to partake in space walks and zero-gravity activities.

There is no set price for a ticket using Space Adventures, as the cost depends on which resources are used and available partners.

World View

World View plans to send private citizens to the edge of the atmosphere using a giant balloon.

This method requires no special training and is notably cheaper than conventional methods of space travel, with an Early Bird ticket costing $75,000.

Of course, floating up into space in a balloon will not allow you to experience a zero-gravity environment, but the view will be the same as it is from orbit.

