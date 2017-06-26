Wearable stickers that promote healing are “a load of BS”

Former NASA chief scientist Mark Shelhamer said Body Vibes stickers, which promise to help with healing, are a load of BS.

The Body Vibes stickers are promoted by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and claim to use a material developed for NASA.

“This waterproof, carbon fiber compound can hold specific frequency charges that naturally stimulate the human body’s receptors,” it claims.

The company states Body Vibes stickers are pre-programmed “to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances”.

This heals the internal balance to the ideal energetic frequency which was disturbed by stress and anxiety.

Shelhamer has dismissed the claims, saying “what a load of BS this is”.

He said space suits are not lined with carbon material, as claimed by Body Vibes.

“Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up. If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?”

Body Vibes subsequently issued an apology, saying it never intended to mislead anyone.

“We apologise to NASA, Goop, our customers,” it said.

“We have learned that our engineer was misinformed by a distributor about the material in question.”